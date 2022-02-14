Super Bowl: the controversial gesture with which Eminem grabbed all eyes at the Super Bowl halftime show

Eminem kneels on stage

The kneeling gesture of the American rapper Eminem during the halftime presentation at the Super Bowl that took place this Sunday in Los Angeles was one of the most striking of the main sporting event in the US.

As is traditional, during the half time of the American football tournament finals, renowned artists perform a special number for the event.

This year was attended by the greatest exponents of American rap and hip hop such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem.

The latter, at the end of his presentation, knelt on stage evoking the very controversial protest of former player Colin Kaepernick, who in 2016 popularized the gesture during the national anthem to demonstrate against police violence against black communities in the country.

