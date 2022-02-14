Super Bowl: the controversial gesture with which Eminem grabbed all eyes at the Super Bowl halftime show

Drafting

BBC News World

14 February 2022, 04:42 GMT Updated 40 minutes

image source, Getty Images

The kneeling gesture of the American rapper Eminem during the halftime presentation at the Super Bowl that took place this Sunday in Los Angeles was one of the most striking of the main sporting event in the US.

As is traditional, during the half time of the American football tournament finals, renowned artists perform a special number for the event.

This year was attended by the greatest exponents of American rap and hip hop such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem.

The latter, at the end of his presentation, knelt on stage evoking the very controversial protest of former player Colin Kaepernick, who in 2016 popularized the gesture during the national anthem to demonstrate against police violence against black communities in the country.

Although many sources pointed out that the National Football League (NFL, for its acronym in English) had asked Eminem not to make that gesture, in a statement the governing body of this sport clarified that if there was no such prohibition for players, ” much less would there be for the musicians who participated in this event”.

image source, Getty Images

In the match, played at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, the ramswho played at home, versus the Cincinnati Bengals, by a score of 20-23.

The match

With an exciting defensive play by Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald, the home team took the victory during the 56th edition of the Super Bowl.

After a tough touchdown in the closing minutes and with just under 40 seconds left on the clock, Donald prevented Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow from hitting a pass and, thus, gave the city of California the victory it had been waiting for since 1999.

This victory marks the second consecutive time a local team has won the Super Bowl. after the Tampa Buckaneers had done the same in 2021.

The Rams’ victory also marked a milestone in crowning their coach, Sean McVayWhat the youngest coach to become champion at just 36 years of age.

the halftime show

But the celebration in Los Angeles had started with the aforementioned halftime show, in which the biggest names in hip-hop participated, many of whom had their first steps in music in the Compton district, just minutes from the stadium. where the Super Bowl was played.

image source, Getty Images

The halftime musical extravaganza was the first in NFL history to feature hip-hop, a musical genre that has dominated pop music in the US for more than 30 years, as the star.

Leading the group was renowned music producer, businessman and performer dr dre, who appeared on top of an innovative stage in which emblematic Compton sites were recreated, accompanied by rapper Snoop Dogg.

Also present as part of the show were Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Anderson .Paak, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, some of the most representative names in American hip-hop in recent years.

Some US media, including the Los Angeles Times, noted that the halftime show had been a “proud celebration of black Los Angeles.”

It was there that Eminem knelt on stage.

And although the rapper had not made direct mention of Kaepernick during his presentation, many on social networks celebrated the act of rebellion, and saw in him an affront to the NFL (National Football League) after the player’s career had ended for his political statements.