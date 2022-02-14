Super Bowl LVI: WWE and The Rock are noted in the most important NFL game

With the celebration of the fifty-sixth edition of the superbowl, WWE has not been left behind when it comes to being noticed in the most important football event of the year. Next, we review the moments related to the company that this sporting spectacle has left us.

WWE presented a commercial for WrestleMania 38

For the first time in more than two decades, the company decided to make a direct presence in the game’s advertising sessions with a brief trailer for WrestleMania 38. This commercial for the great event features the participation of sports commentator and analyst Pat McAfee, who uses various adjectives to describe the show that will take place on April 2 and 3 in Dallas, Texas. WWE hasn’t featured a Super Bowl commercial since the classic 1999 Attitude Era ad.

The Rock provides a promo at the opening of the big game

Before the game between “The Bengals” and “The Rams” took place, The Rock surprised the crowd at SoFi Stadium with his appearance on stage. Dwayne Johnson made a promo in the purest style of the ones he usually provides in his appearances in WWE, introducing both teams and heating up the atmosphere for the big game. Dwayne Johnson participated as a guest correspondent for the NBC network, the mother transmitter of the Super Bowl for the United States.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is Elimination Chamber and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.