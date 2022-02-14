Super Bowl LVI: this was halftime with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar

the megastars dr dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige Y Kendrick Lamar carried this Sunday the rhythms of hip hop to the brand new so-fi stadium from The Angels at the halftime show superbowlthe grand final of the league of American Football who disputed the rams and the Bengals.

On the lawn of the enclosure, inaugurated in 2020 with a budget of more than 5,000 million dollars, five white houses appeared placed on a los angeles map illuminated and the sports cars parked at the door, in a clear message that it is fundamentally an urban music with a cult for money.

Dre and Snoop opened the show with their hit “The nextepisode“, before paying tribute to the late Tupac Shakur with “California Love“.

The rappers followed each other accompanied by their respective groups of dancers in a show that tasted little to the 70,000 spectators who filled the stadium, in what seems like a new normality after two years of Covid-19 pandemicdespite the fact that they had to present a vaccination certificate or negative test and a mask.

The five artists gathered have won 44 Grammy awards —only Eminem is 15— and they’ve created 22 Billboard No. 1 albums.

Object this week of a complaint for an alleged sexual abuse happened in 2013, only Snoop Dogg He does not have a Grammy despite having been nominated 17 times.

The Super Bowl returned to Los Angeles for the first time since 1993, in the third year of collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi Y Roc Nationthe company of the hip hop mogul Jay Zthe husband of Beyoncewho together with the producer Jessie Collins They produced this show.

The league claims this show to promote social justice.

gods on olympus

“It’s like seeing the gods return to Olympus,” celebrated a Twitter user about this mini-concert of just over 10 minutes held during the break of the biggest sporting event of the year in the United States.

“Hip-hop is the biggest music genre on the planet right now, so it’s crazy that it’s taken us this long to get recognized,” Dr. Dre stated this week.

Dre included two deaf rappers, Sean Forbes Y Warren “WaWa” Snipein his show, so for the first time there were interpreters of the signs.

Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige and Lamar thus joined a long list of famous artists who have performed in this coveted show, including Beyonce, madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez or Shakira.

On Twitter, opinions were divided. Many tweeters claimed that the best show is still that of female stars like Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

In the previous edition he was the pop singer The Weeknd, Abel Tesfaye, who starred in the show, marked by the limitations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, was largely the protagonist of that show. A year ago, the 2020 edition was eminently Latin with Jennifer López and Shakira.

This performance by the megastars comes three years after the NFL was criticized for casting rock band Maroon 5 in Atlanta, which for years had been considered the capital of hip-hop.

It is rumored that artists like Rihanna, Pink Y Cardi-B they had declined to participate in that edition, amid the controversy over the protests against police brutality against African Americans that were led by the then San Francisco player Colin Kapernick.

At the opening of the meeting, country star Mickey Guyton sang the national anthem and Jhene Aiko sang “America the Beautiful” accompanied by a harp.