Super Bowl LVI: Rams meet the forecasts and achieve the second title in their history

The Super Bowl LVI met all expectations in terms of sporting spectacle and organization. The SoFi Stadium in the glamorous city of Los Angeles, the most expensive in history, witnessed the Rams’ 23-20 win over Cincinnati Bengalswhich allowed him the second championship ring in his history.

Because the most important sporting event in the United States must be described in its entirety. And the one in California met all expectations, first with the presentation of the former tennis player and key figure of the feminist movement of the ’70s, Billie Jean King, who was in charge of making the face and seal of the game. Later, with the actor Dwayne La Roca Johnson as master of ceremonies to announce the teams.

In purely sports, it was the Rams who had the first play, but they did not advance much. The Bengals didn’t fare any better in that debut, either. However, the Los Angeles team took the lead with more than 6 minutes remaining in the first quarter, with a precise pass from Matthew Stafford to Odell Beckham Junior, who would later leave due to an injury.

The Bengals were not surprised, because immediately after they managed to score with a field goal. With the score 7-3 in favor, the local team dared a little more and a perfect reception by Cooper Kupp allowed them to achieve a partial 13-3, a score that was not perfect after the loss of the field goal.

Cincinnati was not daunted by the weapons of its rival. Quarterback Joe Burrow managed time well, figured out the Los Angeles defense and left his squad close to the goal line. A job that ended with a trick play in which Joe Mixon found the tight end Tee Higgins in the end zone, the first touch down launched by a runner in 40 years, which allowed the score to be discounted 13-10.

The halftime show also did not disappoint the more than 70,000 attendees at the Inglewood venue. Dr. Dre kicked off the party and Snoop Dogg He accompanied him minutes later on the multiple stage set up in the center of the field.

the rapper 50 cent dio the surprise after appearing head first, before Mary J Blige – the so-called Queen of Hip-Hop Soul and Oscar winner – will provoke the ovation of the Los Angeles venue.

All while in the stands figures like Charlize Theron, Jeniffer López, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon or LeBron James They celebrated the performance of Eminemthe last of the rappers to go on stage.

Rap and hip-hop took over the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI. PHOTO: AFP

But the return of the teams left the ohio team. Within seconds of reboot, the quarterback Burrow surprised with a pass of more than 60 yards that found Higgins, who scored again from six. On the next play, the Rams lost the ball near their field and the visitor capitalized on it to turn the score around, enough to take a 20-13 lead.

However, the Rams have one of the best defenses in the league and they showed it. The offense managed to discount three with a field goal for 20-16 and, later, the show of Aaron Donald and Von Miller began, who did not let the feline quarterback act, who was sacked five times between the third and the last bedroom.

Although the clock was advancing in the middle of the last quarter, another advantage for the leader on the scoreboard, in this almost Cincinnati. But they had to give up possession with just over six minutes to play and time then changed sides.

With 1:55 remaining to play, the Angelenos took the ball to their rival’s 8-yard line. The field goal was useless, only the touch down. Cooper Kupp, the main receiver and best offensive player of the year, knew it, so he managed to take the ball with 1 minute and 25 seconds left to put the Rams back in the lead 23-20.

Russian roulette took another turn and, despite the disadvantage, the Ohio still had time to achieve at least the tie with a field goal. But nevertheless, the Los Angeles defense did it again and regained possession with 39 seconds remaining.

Rams knew the script and responded to the predictions. Thanks to the dominance he exerted on both sides of the court, he won the second Super Bowl in franchise history and raises his coach, Sean McVay, 36, as the youngest coach to win the title.