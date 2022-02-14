Super Bowl Live: Vibrant performance by Dwayne Johnson ahead of the start of Super Bowl LVI

ANDhe Super Bowl LVI has not stopped surprising us and prior to the start of the match between the Bengals and the Rams at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the American actor Dwayne Johnson made all the spectators vibrate.

La Roca was installed inside the grid and with great style presented the final game of the season within the NFL, this with the players already on the field and before starting the expected match.

The 42-year-old fellow wrestler, He has made American football movies, that is why he is loved by the public present in Los Angeles.

Rams and Bengals were the best teams this season and this Sunday we will meet the new champion of the NFL.

Micky Guyton sings the US anthem

The American singer interpreted in a very good way the anthem of the United States, bringing everyone present at SoFi Stadium to their feet, he did so with an imposing flag on the field.

PHOTOS: Reuters

