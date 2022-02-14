Super Bowl 2023: When and where will it be?

Many are already preparing for Super Bowl 2023 (or Super Bowl LVI). After the Los Angeles Rams’ win over Cincinnati, it’s time to worry about the upcoming season and the next path to superbowl.

In 2023 we will have a change of venue, leaving behind the SoFi Stadium, and we already have the date on which the most important game of the National Football League (NFL) will take place. We tell you everything we know so far.

When is the Super Bowl 2023?

The Super Bowl LVII will be played Sunday February 12, 2023.

Where is the 2023 Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl 2023 will be played in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizonabeing the fourth to be held in the Phoenix metropolitan area, the last being the Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, which was also held in that stadium (at the time called the University of Phoenix Stadium).

In which stadium will the 2023 Super Bowl be?

The Super Bowl 2023 will be played in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It is the house of arizona cardinals In addition to the fact that the party bowl college football. In the past it was called Cardinals Stadiumbut later it was called the Stadium of the University of Phoenix. However, in 2018 it acquired the name StateFarm by the insurance company that got an 18-year deal to name the stadium.

The state farm stadium is located in the western part of Phoenix, Arizona and is near the Gila River Sandwhich is the house of Arizona Coyotesa team from hockey league from U.S.

The stadium has a capacity for 63,400 people, which can be expanded to 72,200 and 78,600 with standing seats. It has 88 executive suites, 14 thousand parking spaces.

Patrick Mahomes could look to return to the Super Bowl. Dilip Vishwanat

Who could be at halftime of the Super Bowl 2023?

The artists who will be at halftime have not yet been announced. Super Bowl 2023, however, there is already speculation of who could appear. The names are mentioned Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Drakealthough some point out that bts could be the main act. It’s too early to tell who will show up, but we’ll update once the information is revealed.

Musicians who have rejected the Super Bowl

Adele revealed that she was invited to perform at the Super Bowl LI, stating that he couldn’t dance or anything like that, so his answer was no. However, the NFL She denied that she was invited, mentioning that conversations are held with several artists but that she was not invited.

Rihanna, in 2019, told fashion who turned down a spot due to supporting a player who sparked controversy after protesting brutality towards black people in America. Pink! she said in 2019 that she also turned down the show for the same reason, just like Cardi B. Jay-Z said in 2020 that he turned down the show because he was told Rihanna and Kanye West would be appearing with him.

Where to see the halftime of the Super Bowl 2023?

The Super Bowl 2023 It will air on the Fox network in the United States. In Mexico, the broadcast will be on TV Azteca and ESPN. You can also watch the broadcast of NFL games through different networks.