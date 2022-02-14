Super Bowl 2022: millions in advertising, chicken wings as a menu and a $5,000 parking lot

This February 13 is played the superbowl LVI where the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will meet. But, beyond the sporting event that began in 1967 and that every year brings together millions of football fans not only in the United States but in different parts of the world, it is a show whose realization moves millions of dollars.

As if that were not enough, the meeting has a halftime show where over the years the most renowned figures in the world of music have stood out.

On Sunday, February 13, the LVI edition of the Super Bowl will be played in Los Angeles (Credit: Instagram/@NFL)

Ticket prices for the superbowl they are usually fired with resale. According to the official page, several packages are offered, although those who want to sit in the first row of the VIP area they will have to pay US$ 81,000 for a ticket “verified resale tickets”, plus an additional service cost of around 20%. Beyond that, there’s another expense fans have to consider if they’re driving, and that’s parking: a place near the stadium can be worth US$5,000as stated Los Angeles Times.

An interior view of SoFi Stadium moments before the Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (File Image: AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The event trophy is the vince lombardi, manufactured by Tiffany & Co. since 1967. The name is in honor of one of the most famous and emblematic characters in the history of American football, coach of the Green Bay Packers of the NFL (National Football League). Depending on the site Sports Illustratedthe cost of silver prize, which is less than 60 centimeters and weighs just over three kilos, amounts to 50 thousand dollars.

The trophy is made of sterling silver and requires four months of work to complete (Credit: NFL)

Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson, Shakira, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Maddona, Michael Jackson, Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and The Weekendare just some of the celebrities from the music world who put on a show at halftime.

In 2015, the show that gave Katy Perry became the most watched in the history of the sporting event, with more than 118 million viewers. In this year’s edition, number 56, the artists in charge of the show are Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J.Blige and Snoop Dogg.

Katy Perry at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2016 (Photo: AP)

The price of television advertising space during the definition of the Super Bowl increases every year. In the first match in 1967 the cost for a 30-second commercial was $42,500.

This 2022 costs 216,000 dollars per second, that is to say that for half a minute the sum amounts to 7 millionaccording to what was reported by the television network NBC Sportsowner of the rights and in charge of coordinating the transmission.

Total, the sporting event has 42 minutes of publicity available, sold by fractions of 30 seconds. Every year more companies are interested in paying millions of dollars to appear in the Super Bowl.

The event -which can exceed three hours- makes people prepare to enjoy a real show where food is very present. Without a doubt, the great gastronomic stars of the day are the chicken wings. According to the latest report from the National Chicken Council (NCC), it is estimated that for this edition in the United States around 1.42 billion.

Chicken wings, pizza and hamburgers, the favorite foods for the Super Bowl (Illustrative photo)

Another very common preparation to see the event is pizza. According to the American Pizza Community, they can be sold 12.5 million that day, in addition to the fact that it is estimated that a similar number of hamburgers are consumed in the United States alone.