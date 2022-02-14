Super Bowl 2022 live and direct | A great play by the Bengals brings them closer to the Rams (13-10) | sports

Odell Beckham Jr. receives the ball for the first score of the game.
The American football party lives its big day. The city of Los Angeles receives the 56th edition of the Super Bowl with the never before seen meeting between the Rams and the Bengals. The unprecedented final represents a change of era after the retirement of the maximum winner of the championship, Tom Brady (seven times). The local team aspires to win its second title, the first was achieved in the 1999-2000 season but defending the city of St. Louis, in Missouri. If they win tonight, they will be the second franchise to win the championship at home. The first were the Buccaneers last year.

The Bengals, with a team full of youngsters, want to break with history to finally win a Super Bowl. They’ve lost two to San Francisco in 1982 and 1989. Two years ago they were the worst team in the entire NFL and have rebuilt themselves thanks to quarterback Joe Burrow and the speed of Ja’Marr Chase.

The great NFL game also vindicates rap and hip-hop. A historical tandem of the genre will participate in the halftime show: Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige.

Follow the narration live and direct in EL PAÍS:

Diego Mancera

The first half of superbowl summarized in an image

(Photo: AFP)

Iker Sixfingers

THROW YOUR HANDS IN THE AIR LIKE YOU JUST DON’T CARE! After too many years of waiting, rap is about to conquer the Superbowl halftime show (and its stratospheric audience).

Diego Mancera

The match is open. There is still a chance for the Rams to crush the Bengals and also for Cincinnati to turn the game around and Joe Burrow on top. Stafford has been more effective than Burrow, however, the Bengals come back from the worst conditions to win games. Or ask the Raider, Titans and Chiefs, their rivals in the playoffs. There will be two more quarters, 15 minutes each. There is still no king in the NFL.

Louis Paul Beauregard

Sounds like a good Super Bowl to me. The stars we expected have appeared, there were few penalties and the game is far from defined. A good second part is coming in which anyone can be champion. I’d like to see a little more of Burrow, who I think is still weighed down by being almost a rookie.

Louis Paul Beauregard
Diego Mancera

Burrow kneels and… End of the first half! The Rams win it 13-10 against the Bengals

Diego Mancera

The Rams return the ball and … there will be a mini play by the Bengals with four seconds left! I mean, almost nothing.

Diego Mancera

Stafford launches and finds no one. 12 seconds on the clock.

Diego Mancera

18 seconds! The Rams call a time out. The Rams want a field goal to increase the advantage and go to the locker room to listen to Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem…

Diego Mancera

Stafford throws and Henderson can’t find a way to catch the ball. Less than 26 seconds left in the first half.

Diego Mancera

The Rams’ offense has 30 seconds and a timeout to do something before halftime.

Diego Mancera

The defense frustrates Burrow and there are no surprises from the Bengals in the throes of the second quarter.

Diego Mancera

Less than a minute on the clock. The Bengals want to squeeze these seconds.

Diego Mancera

Well, they moved the Bengals back for unsportsmanlike conduct. Still, Burrow goes on the attack.

Louis Paul Beauregard

Stafford returns to the bad steps. The Rams had thrown 17 interceptions in the regular season, one of his worst marks in the NFL. He had corrected the course in the playoffs, but today he gives the ball away again on a pitch.

Louis Paul Beauregard
Diego Mancera

The Rams’ last play didn’t work out for Stafford. The Bengals stole the ball and will start their offense at the 25-yard line.

Diego Mancera

Long pass from Stafford and… Bengals! Those of Cincinnati intercept the ball. There are two minutes left in this second quarter.

Diego Mancera

While there is anxiety over Beckham Jr., the Rams have trouble starting their play. There is less than three minutes left on the clock.

Iker Sixfingers

A certain brand of razors that was sold in Spain as “the best for men” has returned 16 years later to the disputed Super Bowl of advertisers. Many beards must have grown in that time

Louis Paul Beauregard

Silence in SoFi in the face of what would be a terrible OBJ injury for the Rams. Will the wind turn for the Bengals?

Louis Paul Beauregard
Diego Mancera

Eye, eye. Odell Beckham Jr. complains after a bad pass. He has pain in one of his knees. The Rams star is tended to on the field.

