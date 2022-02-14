Super Bowl 2022: Celebrities and fans under fire for ignoring in-game mask mandate

ads

There was a packed crowd for this year’s Super Bowl, which took place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. And according to USA Today, KN95 masks were given out at the Super Bowl as the city has a mask mandate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But people on social media began to take notice of the number of celebrities and fans who weren’t wearing masks.

“All of my students have to wear masks all day tomorrow, in and out of their classrooms because we are in Los Angeles County. The same place as the Super Bowl. But not a mask in sight here,” one user tweeted. USA Today says that everyone at So-Fi Stadium over the age of 2 was required to wear masks unless they were actively eating or drinking. The state of California has a state mandate for people to wear masks indoors through Tuesday. Some of the celebrities in attendance at the game who were not seen wearing a mask included Lebron James, Chris Tucker, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Charlize Theron and Matt Damon.

“Why did LeBron James, Charlize Theron, J Lo, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Ellen go without a mask at the Super Bowl on Sunday, but insist that our children must wear masks to school?” someone else asked. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was also at the game and saw that he was not wearing a mask. He was also seen without a mask in the NFC Championship game two weeks ago.

Garcetti told reporters about the incident during a news conference “I wore my mask the whole game and when people asked me for a picture I held my breath and put [my mask] here and people could see that,” he said, according to KFOR. There’s a zero percent chance of infection from that.”

Celebrities were treated to an exciting game as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. For the Rams, it’s their first championship since 2000 when they were in St. Louis. This is also the third major sports championship in nearly two years for Los Angeles, as the Lakers and Dodgers both won titles in October 2020. The Bengals were playing in their third Super Bowl in franchise history and first since the season of 1988. In all three Super Bowl games, the Bengals lost by less than a touchdown.

