Super Bowl 2021: Super Bowl 2022, live: Result and the entire halftime show live

2Q | AR 13-10 BE | 2:10 Stafford was trying to connect with Van Jefferson in the end zone, but the pass is intercepted by Jessie Bates, right at the two minute break.

2Q | AR 13-10 BE | 3:54 On a short pass catch attempt, Odell Beckham Jr. He suffers an injury to his right knee, which requires medical assistance. The game stops, and he may not be able to continue in the game.

Ryan Reynolds, next to Will Ferrell at Sofi Stadium

2Q | AR 13-10 BE | 12:51 Score for the Bengals!

Surprise play by Cincinnati, who had a pass from Mixon and a reception from Higgins in the promised land. Possession of 14 plays and 75 yards ends with the touchdown and the extra of McPherson.

2Q | RA 13-3 BE | 6:20 Chase, with late pass reception, consumes yards and gets the 1st and goal inside the 7-yard line. The Bengals threaten to score.

2Q | RA 13-3 BE | 11:15 The Bengals’ offense reacts, arriving in midfield, courtesy of Chase. Joe Mixon pitches in, setting up the offense inside the opponent’s 40-yard line.

2Q | RA 13-3 BE | 12:51 Cooper Kupp, Alone and his soul, he calmly receives the pass in the end zone on an 11-yard play.

Los Angeles seeks to increase the sum on the scoreboard with a two-point conversion, a play that ends up failing.

2Q | RA 7-3 BE | 13:31 Another great consumption of yards, now from Darell Henderson, to park inside the 20-yard line. The Rams are already in the red zone,

2Q | RA 7-3 BE | 14:47 In 3rd and 11th Stafford reconnects with Beckham Jr, who reaches the 41st of the rivals.

1Q | RA 7-3 BE | :31 Great work by the Los Angeles defense, which prevents Burrow and company from reaching the promised zone, who must settle for the field goal.

Evan McPherson’s 29-yard attempt is effective, and Cincinnati closes the gap in the first quarter.

1Q | RA 7-0 BE | 1:32 The Bengals offense explodes!!!

Long, long, long pass from Burrow, which is received by Ja’MarrChase at the 11-yard line.

1Q | RA 7-0 BE | 3:02 Now the Angelenos deliver a short 12-yard offense. Burrow and company come on the attack.

Reception classes, with Odell Beckham Jr.

1Q | RA 7-0 BE | 5 o’clock Bengals short offense for a gain of six yards. Stafford and company return to the pitch.

1Q | RA 7-0 BE | 6:22 They were told!!!

Odell Beckham Jr. receives pass from matthew stafford In the end zone, the former Cleveland makes a show of springing, and in a 17-yard play, the Angelenos hit first. The extra is good, and the ‘locals’ already earn it.

1Q | RA 0-0 BE | 8:27 Is now cooper kupp who receives a short pass from Stafford to stay at the 24-yard line

1Q | RA 0-0 BE | 9:20 Stafford seeks to gain yards on the ground and stays close to the rival’s 40.

1Q | RA 0-0 BE | 10:00 After a big brake applied by A’Shawn Robinson that left Joe Burrow on 4th and 1, the Bengals offense takes risks, but doesn’t make a gain in midfield. Los Angeles will start offense in great field position

1Q | RA 0-0 BE | 11:30 Great consumption of yards by the Bengals, after starting offensive at the 42 yard of his field.

1Q | RA 0-0 BE | 12:34 Despite delivering a 1st and 10, the Bengals’ defense, orchestrated by Trey Hindreckson stops Stafford and company. Los Angeles, to deliver the ball.

1Q | RA 0-0 BE | 15:00 hostilities begin between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, in shares of Super Bowl LVL.

Details are ready for the start of the meeting. The flying ceremony is performed, and The Los Angeles Rams will start with the offensive…

the object of desire

The formal ceremony begins, with the intonation of the U.S. national anthem, from Mike Guyton

A Super Bowl full of stars

The big Sunday game in Los Angeles could not be without the presence of local stars. For sample, the presence of the element of Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James

Rams fans, generation after generation…

What happens in case of a tie in the Super Bowl?

Many games in the current postseason have gone into overtime, so the Super Bowl matchup may not be an exception; That is why here we indicate the rule of what would happen in case the tie prevails on the board after four quarters.

Both teams will have the opportunity to possess the ball once during overtime, unless the team receiving the opening kickoff scores a touchdown on its opening possession, in which case it is the winner, or if the team that has possession ball at the start of overtime scores a safety on the receiving team’s initial possession, the kicking team is the winner. If a touchdown is scored, the game is over, and the conversion attempt is not made.

In the distance, celebrities like Nick Jonas enjoy the great game…

Will we soon see the Jonas Brothers on the Half Time Show?

The city of Los Angeles, and in general much of California has a high Latino presence, mostly Mexican; That is why many locals are present at the SoFi Stadium, to enjoy the game of ‘Sper Domingo’

The road to the Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams team entered the postseason v Wild Card. In that instance he defeated the Arizona Cardinals 34-11, to meet with the Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round, a phase that he overcame with a tight 30-27.

Already in the conference final doubled 17-20 to the San Francisco 49ers, to become the second team to face a SB at home.

For their part, the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild card round, whom they beat 19-26. Already in the divisional round his next victims were the Tennessee Titans whom they defeated by adjusted 19-16.

Finally, in the conference final, they had to resort to extra time to account, 27-24 of the Kansas City Chiefs from Patrick Mahomes.

Unbeatable atmosphere that is lived in the SoFi Stadium

Do you think we’ll see more of these?

The path of the protagonists to the postseason

Both squads showed great potential during the season. The ‘antlers’ were erected as the best of the National West by adding 12 wins and 5 setbacks; although not with that they won their direct pass to the divisional round.

For their part, the ‘felines’ were the best in the North of the American after harvesting 10 wins and 7 losses, although with this they reached the wild card round, just like their rivals today.

This is what SoFi Stadium looks like, a few minutes before the start of Super Bowl LVI

Welcome to the Super Bowl Party!!!

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. This February 13 is a very special day for all American football fans. the season of the NFL comes to an end this 2022, with the celebration of the Super Bowl LVI; which in this edition faces Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Great campaign that both teams showed, eliminating favorite teams and giving the surprise when reaching Super Sunday. Now, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow They seek to establish their teams as the best of the year, in an unmissable duel at SoFi Stadium, in Los Angeles.

Do not miss with us all the emotions of the duel between Rams and Bengals, in our traditional MINUTE BY MINUTE in BRAND Claro.

