Summary of the Levante vs Betis match (2-4). GOALS

Real Betis managed to settle in the Champions League area by beat Levante 4-2a club that sinks to the bottom of the table and aims to play in the Second Division next season.

Although Manuel Pellegrini did not consider Diego Lainez and Andres Guardado Of start, ended up giving them both minutes from minute 66being the youth squad of America the one who looked the best.

In one action, Lainez put goalkeeper Dani Cárdenas to work with a shotalthough with a good reaction he avoided the goal, while in a second, after several dribbles inside the area, he assisted Guardado so that he was facing the goal, although the shot he fired went over the goal.

Both entered when the match was already under way, since Betis was much superior throughout the match led by Nabil Fekirwho scored two of the winning goals (minutes 14 and 49).

They completed the win Edgar Gonzalez and William Carvallowho took advantage of Levante’s defensive fragility to extinguish any attempt to react after the brace from Daniel Gomez.

Betis already adds 43 points that place him in third position in the table, 11 points behind the leaderReal Madrid, while Levante was typecast in 11 units that have it in 20th place.

