Stone Heart tests in Fortnite: Earn free rewards until the 21st

it is already Valentine’s Day in fortnite battle royale and Epic Games wants celebrate this romantic date all the way up How could it be otherwise, the company has prepared a surprise for its players, and that is that starting today the heart of stone trialssome special challenges with which to win several rewards nicas for your account. cheer you up?

Aim for the heart 💘 Sign up for Heart of Stone trials to complete challenges and earn in-game rewards including an emote, spray, wrap, and pickaxe! More information: https://t.co/Yut5AM4T6s pic.twitter.com/DNaMk8KEkb— Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) February 14, 2022

How to participate in the Heart of Stone trials?

The new Stone Heart tests in Fortnite have started today, during the morning of February 14, 2022as part of the current Season 1: Back of Chapter 3. The duration of these tests will be extended until the next day 21 at 05:59 CET. You can check the detailed official rules on this website.

Heart of Stone trials will allow you to earn in-game items for playing Battle Royale and finishing in the top ten.

Participate in these tests It is very simple, you just have to follow these steps:

Login in your Epic Games account at The Trials of Heart of Stone website .

in your Epic Games account at . Access the Challenges page to start playing.

to start playing. you just have to complete the challenges that appear on the page while playing Fortnite.

that appear on the page while playing Fortnite. You can check your progress on the website. Please note that can take up to 90 minutes until your progress is updated on the website.

All rewards from Heart of Stone trials

As we’ve already said, there are some cool rewards for participating in these new Fortnite trials. if you stay twice in the top ten in a Battle Royale game on lonelyI know give you a badge.

These are the rewards you can get:

With 1 badge you will unlock: the condemned Romance graffiti.

the condemned Romance graffiti. With 6 badges you will unlock: the hunch wrapper.

the hunch wrapper. With 11 badges you will unlock: the Thorns of Passion peak.

Epic Games has also announced that soon, the da february 20 at 20:00 CET, a new tournament entitled La noche de Corazon de piedra between several French content creators who have designed these tests. After trying out the Creative mode maps, players can vote for their favorite map on the website to receive the Painful Devotion emoticon.

Epic Games has also announced that soon, the da february 20 at 20:00 CET, a new tournament entitled La noche de Corazon de piedra between several French content creators who have designed these tests. After trying out the Creative mode maps, players can vote for their favorite map on the website to receive the Painful Devotion emoticon.