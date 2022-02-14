Stars, hip hop, suspense and a knee on the ground: the highlights of the Super Bowl

The 56th edition of the Super Bowl left plenty of highlights on Sunday, including the Rams’ agonizing 23-20 win over the Bengals, the halftime show’s tribute to hip hop, coveted commercials and Eminem’s knee on the ground.

‘The Rock’ (Dwayne Johnson) was the first to make Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium roar by presenting the finalist teams from the pitch.

In the stands there were stars like Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Kanye West, who appeared with his face covered, Jay-Z, Matt Damon or Mark Wahlberg.

The great sporting event of the United States returned to Los Angeles for the first time in 29 years and the cream of the entertainment world turned out in droves.

American football is a sport for specialists. But on Sunday, to everyone’s surprise, Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon donned the quarterback suit for once.

Mixon threw the first touchdown pass of his career as the Bengals hung on to the game before halftime.

With an early touchdown, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was wreaking havoc on the Bengals’ defense but before halftime, attempting to catch a pass, he collapsed to the ground in pain.

Injured in his left knee, Beckham Jr. had to limp to the locker room and leave the match in the hands of his teammates.

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Eminem: a veritable collection of hip hop icons came together to deliver their hits to a euphoric stadium.

The public enjoyed the surprise appearance of 50 Cent and the symbol of the new generation, Kendrick Lamar. All this on the rooftops of a row of typical Los Angeles single-story houses, with lowrider cars parked out front.

The fiery reaction at SoFi Stadium and on social media was a reminder, if need be, that hip-hop has become the dominant music genre in America.

“The Next Episode” (Dre/Snoop) and “California Love” (Dr. Dre/2Pac) were some of the songs, now classics of American culture, that were played on Sunday at the stadium.

From one knee to another, from one pain to another. At the end of his celebrated hit “Lose Yourself,” Eminem starred in a picture to remember this Super Bowl by kneeling on stage.

The Detroit rapper thus evoked the emblematic protest gesture of former player Colin Kaepernick against racism and police violence against African-Americans, which cost him his career in the NFL.

The return of Dr. Evil from the movie “Austin Powers”, a robot dog or Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus… car manufacturers did not skimp this year in promoting their electric vehicles.

The sought after Super Bowl commercials reflected the radical turn that this industry has recently taken in the United States.

Cryptocurrency companies also came out on top, with a special mention for Crypto.com.

This platform, which recently named the old Staples Center, the home of the NBA Lakers, featured superstar LeBron James in an encounter with the young LeBron, recreated by actor Bentley Green.

He’s not the fastest or most powerful receiver, but Cooper Kupp knows how to catch a pass. He proved it on Sunday by receiving the decisive serve from quarterback Matthew Stafford with 85 seconds remaining in the game.

