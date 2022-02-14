Spontaneous entered the field of SoFi and interrupted the Super Bowl

A fan circumvented the security of the stadium and invaded the field of the Super Bowl

A spontaneous entered the field of SoFi Stadium in Super Bowl LXI. With 14:38 remaining in the third quarter and the situation was favorable for the Cincinnati Bengals, the security of the enclosure had to act to remove him from the grass.

The television signal immediately went to the players to avoid giving publicity to the subject in question, who was arrested and will answer to the Los Angeles County authorities.

Fan after invading the field of SoFi Stadium, site of Super Bowl LVI. Getty

This is not the first time that a fan has gotten involved during a Super Bowl, since the most recent was just last year, when a fan circumvented the security of Raymond James Stadium and entered the field of play just over five minutes from the end Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs

Stadium security intervened and managed to remove the person who snuck onto the grid, who was wearing shorts, according to the report from John Sutcliffe, reporter for ESPN and that he was on the premises.

The last time, prior to said event, that a fan entered the field of play in a Chiefs game was in Mexico, and that is that in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019 a fan of the American Conference team managed to evade the security of the Azteca Stadium to enter the field.

However, the security elements reacted quickly and subdued him before removing him from the premises. This happened in Week 11 of that campaign with 1:55 left on the clock and the Chargers had possession in a game that was 24-17 to the Chiefs.