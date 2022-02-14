Sommer Ray lives the Super Bowl from SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles, California.- Sommer Ray will not forget this Sunday, February 13 of this year after living the dream of admiring a Super Bowl at the grandstand level. In the LVI version of the end of the National Football League (NFL) Come in Los Angeles Rams Y Cincinnati Bengals the United States model ran with the luck of winning a legitimate ticket to attend the building that is the home of the Rams. After finishing the first half, she made herself present on the networks with a surprising Instagram story.

While the halftime show production was up to speed to set up the perfect stage to see performances by Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J Blige, he was on top of recording the moment and capturing the best shots the Afternoon light will grant you for a direct image to your personal profile. When the smoke rose into the sky, he began to take different photographs and the best one he saved went to his official account that will exceed the time this note appears in the sports section of the Debate.

Sommer Ray was located almost around the corner from the south end of SoFi Stadium. Halfway down the row he got a maximum overview of the grid that worked to put on both a sporting and musical spectacle. While the players were in the booths, he enjoyed and sang at the top of his lungs the different songs of the luxury guests, as did 50 Cent, a surprise artist who came to impress with certain verses of his song ‘In Da Club’ with the support of the stars .

Sommer Ray at Super Bowl LVI

When the five stars climbed to the top of the cargo, Sommer Ray visualized that moment on his personal channel. For now, it is the only photograph that he has released on the social network and it is expected that in the following hours he will again give smoke signals about a new photograph or video of his presence at the LA Rams headquarters. For now, he is enjoying the end of Super Bowl LVI, which is less than two minutes away from meeting the new professional football champion.

For now, the score remains 23-20 in favor of the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams took a 7-0 lead. Bengalis cut back with a field goal. Before halftime Matthew Stafford was intercepted and left a 13-10 score, which the cats came back on their first possession with an impeccable shot from Joe Burrow. Cincinnati has 1:25 left before this post is found on the Debate page to send the game into overtime or pursue the 2021-22 championship touchdown.

