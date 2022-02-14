Sit down, sir! 3 Kanye West fights on Instagram that fans have criticized

In the last days, kanye-west continues to give a lot to talk about due to his strange interactions through his official account of Instagramsame as he has filled with all kinds of publications in which he launches attacks against other celebrities of the show, shows his inflamed opinion and even tries to reunite his family.

kanye-west has been known thanks to his controversial statements and the outbursts that he usually has on social networks, although recently, his sanity seems to have been on another level and, although he has deleted most of the controversial content, it seems that he has no problem with continuing to provoke his followers and his relatives.

Last weekend, Billie Eilish offered a concert in which she helped one of her followers by getting him a respirator after he had a health crisis. She mentioned that she would not continue with the show until her fan’s integrity improved.

These words were misunderstood by kanye-westwho, in Instagram, I do not hesitate to confront the singer because he thought that it had been a kind of reference against Travis Scott and the tragedy of the Astroworld festival. The rapper even declared that, if he did not receive an apology from the interpreter of “Bad Guy”, he would refuse to sing at Coachella 2022.

He asks his family back

Although Kim Kardashian and the artist now called “Ye” ended their relationship months ago and a divorce was filed, even though both are already dating different people, the also fashion entrepreneur has not stopped taking advantage of any opportunity to express the wishes you have to see your family reunited.

In posts of Instagram, kanye-west He has sent pleas to heaven to have his children and ex-wife by his side again, although, for now, the only thing he has achieved is to make his followers uncomfortable, provoke debates among Internet users and question his emotional stability.

Kanye West vs. Peter Davidson

By making his relationship with Kim Kardashian public, Pete Davidson became one of the people most disowned by the interpreter of “Power” and he showed it by publishing memes against him and even involving other personalities such as Ariana Grande, who was also couple of the comedian and Kid Cudi, whom he called a traitor for being his friend and expelled from the project of his second record production.

what do you think about these fights from kanye-west in Instagram?