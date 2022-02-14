Shooting at Justin Bieber party leaves rapper Kodak injured

* Among the guests at Justin Bieber’s party were personalities like Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and even the Kardashians

February 13, 2022

A new shooting was presented this weekend in the United States, but this time it is one that involved none other than Justin Bieber and rapper Kodak Black. Four people were injured in this mishap and here we briefly tell you what happened.

Justin Bieber threw a party after a concert and there was a shooting

It turns out that Justin Bieber had a party with a luxury guest at a California restaurant after his concert at the Pacific Design Center prior to Super Bowl LVI, which will be held precisely in Los Angeles. Everything went smoothly throughout this, but when leaving, the problems came.

TMZ reports that Kodak Black left the party and was taking photos with his followers, when a fight in the surroundings involving a friend of his and part of his team led to someone pulling out a gun and starting shooting. At least 10 shots would have been fired, which caused 4 people to be injured and yes, the rapper was one of them.

Kodak was shot in the leg

Kodak Black would have suffered an impact on the leg, although fortunately it is reported that he is stable. The other people who suffered injuries were also taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, although they report that one of them was not shot at, but was injured “in another way.”

Rapper Kodak Black was shot, along with 3 others outside a club where Justin Bieber was hosting an after party in West Hollywood, California. Los Angeles police investigate. pic.twitter.com/pkVQqgaU39 — Laxradiofm.com (@laxradiofm) February 13, 2022

The altercation, according to police reports to which CNN had access, occurred around 2:45 in the morning on Saturday, February 12, very close to The Nice Guy restaurant and lounge, where the celebration took place.

Among the guests at Justin Bieber’s party were personalities like Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and even the Kardashians. These kinds of parties are very common on the nights before the Super Bowl, as different entertainment celebrities do not miss the opportunity to be present in the environment of the biggest professional football party of the year.

