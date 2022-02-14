Shawn Mendes shares these photos with Camila Cabello after the criticism she has suffered for her weight

There are more and more celebrities that they fight to put an end to the ideal of perfection that prevails in the networks, a canon of unattainable beauty against which they rebel because of the damage it causes in self-esteem. Selena Gomez is a good example: “Many of these images are highly edited and paint a false picture of what beauty looks like. I know from personal experience how damaging these images can be to your mental health and how they affect other people as well,” the star told us in a recent interview. Sara Sampaio went from words to action through a recording in which the Portuguese model demonstrated how the posture in which you pose for the camera can change the final result of a photo. And the last to join the cause of ‘body positivity’ has been Camila Cabello, because after she was criticized for an alleged weight gain, the singer turned to her networks to give her a lesson in self-love . His greatest support after the controversy has been his partner, Shawn Mendes, who has just shared a publication in which he poses happily next to the Cuban.





SEE GALLERY









-Gisele Bündchen, Toni Garrn and Alex Pettyfer: they all practice the detox that you also need





With two hearts with which he pays tribute to the color of his girlfriend’s outfit, “🧡🧡”, Shawn Mendes has just shared this publication in which they both walk happily down the street after the criticism that Camila has had to face in these last weeks. And it is that, some internet users have commented that they see the artist with a few extra kilos, an opinion that, although it made the Cuban embarrassed at first, later they only managed to get her to go to their networks to share the problem that underlies this type of cyberbullying: “I was just running in the park, not bothering anyone, trying to get fit, stay healthy, and I was wearing a top that showed my belly and I wasn’t messing with it.. Because she was running and existing like a normal person who doesn’t stick her guts out all the time! “, The singer begins to relate about the day on which all the controversy began.





After telling what she was doing at the time they took the images that circulate on the internet, Camila admits that the first thing she thought when she saw them was: “Damn.” However, she changed everything after giving it a spin: “Then I thought, being at war with your body is very old fashioned. I am grateful for this body that allows me to do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite. And stretch marks. and fat. And we have to love each other, girls! “, She exclaims with energy to end her plea body positive with which he has already inspired millions of people.





SEE GALLERY









-Paula Echevarría’s funny reaction to this Barbie without abs





The response from her fans has been unanimous and everyone has sided with the singer, who has a legion of more than 54 million fans on the networks who encourage her with phrases like “You’re radiant little girl”, “You’re always spectacular “, “Goddess” or “You are beautiful inside and out. I love your curves, I love your attitude and positivity. Don’t listen to anyone who tells you otherwise.” For his part, Shawn Mendes shows his support with images like the one he just published walking with Camila, whom he described on her birthday last March as “the kindest, bravest person and precious that I have known. I love you more every day my life ❤️”.





