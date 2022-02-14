Sham covers medical civil liability in Cantabria

Philippe Paul, executive director of Sham in Spain.

-Relyens group, has reached an agreement with theto cover the medical and patrimonial civil liability of all public health spaces in Cantabria, as well as all its

Sham currently assures the Official College of Physicians of that autonomous community. In the words of Philippe Paulhead of the company in Spain, “the agreement with the Cantabrian Health Service, and in addition to the existing one with the College of Physicians of Cantabria, allows us to deepen our vision and global coverage strategy, which has a positive impact on the perception and effective insurance of all health professionals of the autonomous community.

Under this agreement, Sham will offer coverage to more than 200 health centers between hospitals and specialty centers, as well as the centers dependent on the management of Primary Care. A health system serving a population of more than 580,000 inhabitants.



Sham increases its health coverage

Sham thus fulfills its vision of promoting a culture of prevention and anticipation of the different health risks, whether traditional or emerging technological, something that allows the company to “adapt to the transformation that the health sector is experiencing through the efficient management of the claims and advanced technological solutions in cybersecurity and in reducing the clinical and medical risk that it offers its clients”.

The agreement “guarantees the success of the collaboration that Sham maintains with various regional health services. The differential approach of the mutual group is based on the risk anticipationas well as in the personalized adaptation of the coverage to the different professional profiles“.