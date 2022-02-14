Seth Rollins wishes he was a bigger guy

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins recently conducted an interview on SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee’s YouTube show. In the talk that both had, Seth Rollins was able to talk about his current situation, and surprised to admit that he would like to be a guy with a bigger and stronger complexion. These were his statements:

“For me, my style is my wrestling, and I always knew I was going to be a little guy. I’m 5-foot-5, just over 200 pounds. I mean, I’m not- I’m a Shawn Michaels, I’m a Bret Hart, I’m in that category of guys. But I’m not one of the other guys. I’m not one of those oversized guys who can just cut a promo and throw a few punches. I wish it was. If it was Shanky, that would be great. He would stand there, flare my lats and give him a chops tosomeone in the head”.

In addition to talking about his physical condition, Seth Rollins talked about his training before entering the profession, and told an anecdote in which he explained that once could not do a training with CM Punk due to financial problems.

“When I was 14, we talked about the Attitude Era. We talked about DX, Stone Cold, nWo and WCW. I was in love, I could not do anything else. So my friends and I had a trampoline, and we just bounced all the time. We did shows in our garden.

I wanted to train I always wanted to be trained. He never wanted to be one of those guys who came into the industry and was in some kind of boycott, like, ‘Oh, he never trained, he just got in.’ I was one of those to pay his debts, respect the people who invest their time in it and that kind of thing.

So, in fact, I went and trained. I moved to Philly by car and packed up all my crap. I went there and was going to get trained by CM Punk. CM Punk, who was a big star in WWE and now works in another company.

No but… I didn’t have the money. I did not have it, I had no idea how to manage to live alone. Because I never went to college. I never had anything like, not even do laundry. He didn’t know what he was doing. He was an idiot.

I ended up not having the money, and I moved back home. And so, I ended up training in a warehouse in the middle of winter in 2004. And it was freezing cold. I trained with a freelance guy from the place, his name is Danny Daniels. Yes, double D. Y taught me everything I know about the business for the most part.”

Seth Rollins will be part of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 event. Rollins will participate in the Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship, and will face Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Riddle and AJ Styles in the PPV prior to WrestleMania.

