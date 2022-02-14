Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt react to the possible registration of Roman Reigns



Roman Reigns’ historic reign as Universal Champion continues to break records and set milestones. The Samoan has already accumulated 531 days as champion, and does not seem to have the slightest intention of losing his championship in the short term. During all this time, Reigns has defeated top-tier superstars and legends of the company, such as Edge or John Cena.

Today we echoed a very interesting fact, and that is that Roman could establish a new milestone in his already impressive reign. If he manages to defend his championship against Goldberg in WWE Elimination Chamber, “The Tribal Chief” would have competed, in a single reign, against each of the former Universal Champions since the title was created in 2016. Journalist Louis Dangoor posted this fact on Twitter:

“If he beats Goldberg next week, Roman Reigns will have beaten all the people who have held the Universal title during his current reign:

finn balor

Kevin Owens

Brock Lesnar

seth rollins

Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman

Goldberg”

The reactions were swift. However, what has attracted the most attention is that some of the retorts came from two names on that list. On the one hand, Bray Wyattwho didn’t like seeing his name on that record:

“Get my name off that shit“

Technically, the former WWE Superstar is correct, because Reigns defeated The Fiend, not Bray Wyatt. However, this is simply a semantic issue.

The second reply came from Seth Rollins, who also responded to the tweet:

“fake news“

In this case, the wrestler’s anger can also be understood, since he was the only one on the list to beat the champion. Of course, having achieved it through a disqualification, he could not take the championship from Reigns. In any case, the achievement is not to defeat all the former champions, but to face them during a single reign. If we take it for granted that the achievement begins to take shape at the moment that Roman wins the title after defeating The Fiend and Braun Strowman in WWE Payback 2020, then there is no doubt that the milestone is perfectly legitimate. One more achievement for a reign that could end next week.

Reigns will defend his championship against Goldberg on February 19 at WWE Elimination Chamber. It will be the champion’s last stop before WrestleMania 38, where Brock Lesnar will be measured in a match where the company’s two top titles could be at stake. It remains to be seen if Reigns can successfully defend his title, and if Lesnar makes it out of the elimination chamber with gold on his waist. In less than a week we will leave doubts.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is Elimination Chamber and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.