Series A | Juventus de Turin comes out alive from his visit to Atalanta

The highlight of Sunday’s Serie A matchday would take place in an exciting contest (on paper) between two of the main powers of transalpine football. On the one hand, it is convenient to talk about an Atalanta that faced Villarreal during the group stage of the Champions League. In the other corner of the ring, Juventus Turin appears under a Massimiliano Allegri who has propelled the Piedmontese squad to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia (against Fiorentina).

Dusan Vlahovic had the first chance to get ahead of the bianconeri, while Paulo Dybala (200 matches already with his team) was close to signing a work of art. For their part, Gian Piero Gasperini’s men would try their luck with a shot from Marten de Roon, while Marco Sportiello would be able to stop Vlahovic. Álvaro Morata, on loan from Atlético de Madrid, would gain presence with the development of the stake. However, Atalanta would strike first thanks to a beautifully made goal by Ruslan Malinovskyi (1-0), although Juventus would save the furniture in added time thanks to Danilo Luiz’s definition (1-1).

