Science Tips to Boost the Immune System

After two years of the pandemic, after several days of vaccines and after many strains of SARS-CoV-2, many people around the world have become aware and are now more concerned with preventing than fighting. They are more interested in strengthening the immune system.

While it is true that there is no specific medicine to strengthen the immune system, it can be strengthened. Dr. Michael Ford, an internist at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley and an assistant professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, says it’s possible to improve the body’s immune response. “Our genetics make up about half of how our immune system works, but the other half is heavily influenced by our everyday habits. There is a lot of room for improvement,” he added.

Tips to optimize the functioning of natural defenses

stay active

Exercise is a powerful tool for boosting the immune system. Mark Moyad, MD, MPH, Jenkins/Pokempner director of preventive and alternative medicine at the University of Michigan Medical Center, explained that exercise causes the body’s antibodies and white blood cells to circulate faster. This way they can detect and concentrate on viruses more quickly. Staying active also decreases stress hormones, and reduces the chances of getting sick.

Dr. Manpreet Bains, GP and Chief of Clinical Operations for Thriva Health, recommends about 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week. The important thing is to be constant.

A recent study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that those who exercise at least five times a week are almost half as likely to catch a cold as those who are more sedentary. If they get sick, their symptoms will be mild.

Diet to strengthen the immune system

Dr. Yufang Lin, from the Center for Integrative Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic, assures that “80% of the immune system is in the intestine. When you are healthy, we can fight infections faster and better. When it’s not, the immune system is weaker and less able to fight off an infection.” Lin’s recommendation, in an article on the aarp.org portal, is to adapt to the Mediterranean style of eating, a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats.

The Mediterranean diet is high in nutrients, such as vitamin C, zinc and other antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and fight infections. She also recommends incorporating whole foods and limiting meat, especially processed and fried foods. Avoid sugar and oils.

Nutritional therapist Sophie Trotman recommends including fermented foods like kombucha, kimchi, and kefir. Excellent for the intestine and the immune system.

monitor stress

There is a link between immune health and mental health. Having chronic stress or anxiety suppresses the immune system. Also, stressed people are less likely to pay attention to healthy habits, such as eating right and getting enough sleep.

To combat stress, activities that relax the mind and body, such as reading, meditating and doing yoga, are recommended. Also a walk through the forest or the beach to get closer to nature,

Good sleep strengthens the immune system

A 2019 study found that people who get eight hours of sleep have higher levels of disease-fighting T cells than those who sleep less. In the opinion of Lafina Diamandis, GP and lifestyle doctor at Deia Health, sleep is essential for immunity, but it is constantly ignored. “Sleep is absolutely essential for DNA repair and allowing the immune system to relax,” she added.

Moyad assured that the immune system is like a computer, it needs moments of rest so as not to overheat. “Sleep resets the system,” he noted.

Use supplements wisely

Hippocrates had it very clear when he said “let your medicine be your food and food your medicine”. A balanced diet will provide the body with all the nutrients it needs. However, if you suspect a deficiency, it is best to perform tests and have a specialist prescribe the supplements.

<br /> <br />

In this regard, Lin comments that when his patients consult them about supplements to improve the immune system, he always returns to the subject of food. “Food is medicinal.”

In the specific case of the coronavirus, in addition to observing the recommendations, it is necessary to respect the rules related to social distancing and thorough hand washing.

