Scholarships for undergraduate degrees in CDMX for medicine and nursing

The Marine Secretary offers scholarships for undergraduate in CDMX to study medicine (specializing in surgery) and Nursing.

If you are interested in graduating in one of these two careers, the good news is that you could do it with a 100% scholarship.

The scholarship includes books, accommodation, food, clothes, medical service, sports facilities, cultural activities and the necessary equipment for classes.

The Naval Medical School of Mexico City will be the venue to study the degrees for Naval Physician or Naval Surgeon and Naval Nursing.

The call for the 2022-2023 school year is open and will close on March 22. Classes will start on August 8.

“Upon graduation, naval officers will begin to receive a salary and will carry out their professional practices in naval units and establishments for a period of one year, to later present their professional exam,” says the official document of the call.

Requirements for Semar undergraduate scholarships