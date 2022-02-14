Santiago Baños exploded against the Mexican arbitration after attacking Fidalgo

The America got his first victory of the tournament after defeating Saints 3-2 as a visitor. However, the team’s directive she came out upset of the match after considering that the referee, Louis Henry Santanderhad a poor performance in the game after do not penalize some faults.

Through social networks, the president of the Eagles, Santiago Bathspublished a protest letter that was sent to the Arbitration Commission where they explain some plays where it was not sanctioned correctly, and that is that during the game Alvaro Fidalgo received an elbow that made it bleed in the mouth, said play ended in yellow card for the Warriors player.

“The referees were repeatedly remiss in sanctioning actions that extremely violated the match against Santos. Soccer is a game that can be impactbut not violence“Bathrooms wrote on his Twitter account.

The leader also attached a video showing the plays that claimed in the letterone of them is the hand committed by Ulysses Rivas inside the area that prevented the development of the play, as well as a slap to the face of Mauro Lainez.

Baños ended by requesting a punishment match for Allan Cervantes after the attack on fidalgo; however, he also mentioned that one of the purposes of the Arbitration Commission is to “ensure that referees have sufficient capacity to ensure that there is a fair play“, which declared that are not being fulfilled.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: CHIVAS: AMAURY, WITH THE OBJECTIVE OF MAKING A CLASSIC AGAINST AMERICA AT THE SOFI STADIUM