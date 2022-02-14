Saladin, a model for East and West | Babelia

One historical figure has almost unanimously emerged as an unusual role model for both East and West in the eight centuries since the Muslim reconquest of Jerusalem in 1187. He is Al-Malik. al-Nasir Salah al-Din Abu’l Muzaffar Yusuf ibn Ayyub al-Tikriti al-Kurdi, who was given his birth name Joseph by his parents (Yusuf in the Koranic form of the biblical character) but who has gone down in history like Saladin (1137-1193), the Latin corruption of one of his honorific titles: Salah al-Din, which means “rectitude of faith”. The prestige of the son of Ayyub (Job), born in Tikrit (now Iraq), and belonging to the Kurdish people, three data reported by his long name, is reflected in the recent volume Life and legend of Sultan Saladin (Attic of Books, 2021), an interesting essay by Professor of History of the Crusades Jonathan Phillips.

Profusely documented by both Western and Arab sources, Phillips’s book narrates epic battles against the Franks, terrible sieges, bloody combats between enemy Muslim powers, frustrated assassinations by the selective assassins of the sect of the hashshashin, and of course, Saladin’s entry into Jerusalem, after 88 years in Christian hands. The historical section begins with the rise of the Kurdish tribe of the Ayyubids, initiated by Saladin’s father, Ayyub, in Tikrit, thanks to the support he gave in 1132 to Zengi, a Turkish leader established in northern Syria and Iraq, running away after defeat. “That unexpected meeting was the starting point of a relationship that would set the Ayyubids on the right path from being a family of minor local administrators to becoming the dominant dynastic power in the eastern Mediterranean and, in the person of Saladin, into a man known from Western Europe to the borders of Asia.”

the sultan of egypt

Before the rise of Saladin, it was Nur al-Din, the son of Zengi, who became the most powerful leader in the area after the 1150 conquest of Damascus. In the following years, Saladin excelled in battle under the command of his uncle Shirkuk, the military chief of Nur al-Din. And together they fought in Egypt against the Frankish troops of Amalric, King of Jerusalem, who surrounded Cairo in 1169. When the Shiite Caliph Al-Adid asked Nur al-Din for help, he did not suspect that this would be the end of his dynasty in Egypt. Just a couple of years later, after the death of Shirkuk and the caliph, Saladin proclaimed himself sultan of Egypt. From there, the rise of the Ayyubid was unstoppable.

For this it was also necessary to stop being under the influence of the Zenguies. Although he continually showed his loyalty to Nur al-Din, Nur al-Din always doubted his intentions. And at his death, Saladin seized power in Damascus, already as sultan of both Egypt and Syria. Phillips emphasizes in his work that, in order to consolidate his influence, Saladin, little given to ostentatious exhibitions or excessive luxury, oiled his political and diplomatic machinery of alliances based on generosity, both in gifts and in the form of land and royalty. tax collection.

Jerusalem as a target

From here on, Phillips’ account in Life and legend of Sultan Saladin becomes fast-paced, with epic historical events, such as the sieges of Kerak and Mosul, or the battle of the Horns of Hattin (July 1187), in which the Saracens crushed the Frankish armies commanded by Guido I of Lusignan, became king of Jerusalem after a dynastic struggle thanks to his marriage to Amalric’s daughter, Queen Sibyl, after the deaths in 1185 of her brother, Baldwin IV, the Leper, and his successor (Baldwin V, son of Sibyl ) one year later. Also participating in Hattin was perhaps the most unpleasant character in the book, Reinaldo de Châtillon, Prince of Antioch, the Ayyubid’s greatest personal enemy both in the war and for his attacks on the pilgrim route to Mecca and even for his incursion through the Red Sea with the aim of reaching the holy city of the Muslims, and who died after the battle executed by Saladin himself at the blow of a saber.

After the defeat of the Franks, numerous cities and fortifications fell into Muslim hands. And at this point, Saladin undertook the vital task that had been self-imposed, the reconquest of Jerusalem, in infidel hands as a result of the First Crusade, with the memory in memory of when in 1099 the Franks besieged the city, then dependent on the Fatimid Caliphate of Egypt stormed its walls and massacred most of the Muslim, Jewish, and even Christian population.

Saladin kept his promises just a few months later: he triumphantly entered the city on October 2, 1187 after a short siege and a tough negotiation with Queen Sibyl and Balián de Ibelín —contrary to legends and movies, it is not accredited that they had a romance like that of Eva Green and Orlando Bloom in the movie the kingdom of heaven (2005), by Ridley Scott. After the fall of the city, Saladin spared the lives of thousands of Christians, in contrast to the bloodbath of the Franks decades earlier, which helped create around the Ayyubid leader “an enduring memory that has not ceased to resonate with over the centuries,” says Phillips.

The fall (or reconquest, depending on the side) of Jerusalem gave way to other historical events, such as the failed Saracen siege of the port of Tyre; or the Frankish siege of the city of Acre, which lasted two years and ended with the defeat of Saladin’s forces thanks to the arrival in 1191 of the reinforcements of the Third Crusade —it was financed in Europe by a tax called the “Tithe of Saladin”—, led by King Philip Augustus of France and King Richard I of England, the Lionheart.

‘Saladin the Victorious’, by Gustave Doré.

End of the Third Crusade

The arrival of the English monarch triggered many other clashes between Muslims and Franks, who even headed to besiege Jerusalem, although they ended up giving up their objective. The battle of Jaffa in 1192, with the defeat of Saladin’s troops, was the last confrontation of the Third Crusade, which culminated in a truce between Ricardo and Saladin agreed through intermediaries, since contrary to apocryphal stories they never got to see each other and less fight in person. A truce that included the Frankish permanence in various locations on the Mediterranean coast and Muslim rule in Jerusalem, which would henceforth allow unarmed Christians to visit the city.

Saladin died in Damascus soon after, on March 4, 1193, but his figure has grown ever since. Often thanks to false legends. Saladin, in hand-to-hand combat with Richard the Lionheart. The famous Saracen, descendant of a noble French family, kidnapped and raised in the East. Also joining a chivalric order. Until converted to Christianity. Or with a hectic romantic life in Europe, which even includes an Eleanor of Aquitaine fed up with the boring Louis VII. The feverish imagination of poets and writers has fed the figure of the medieval character for eight centuries, to such an extent that even his name appears in works such as the Divine Comedyby Dante Alighieri, the Decameronby Giovanni Boccaccio Count Lucanorof Don Juan Manuel, or closer in time, The talisman, by Walter Scott. Although sometimes through fiction, the scope of Saladin’s footprint in Europe is immense.

Of course, in recent decades, relevant Arab leaders have tried to take advantage of their ascendancy to promote their political projects, as Phillips points out in the chapter entitled ‘In search of a new Saladin’. And he gives as examples the Egyptian president from 1954 to 1970, Gamal Abdel Nasser, who promoted the creation of the brief United Arab Republic that Egypt and Syria entered in 1958 (historical territories of Saladin), or Saddam Hussein (1937-2006), who he often made a propagandistic use of the figure of the sultan and his deeds, protected by the fact that he was also born in Tikrit, but ignoring the fact that he was Kurdish, a people that suffered savage persecution at the hands of the Iraqi dictator.

Thus, the essay makes it clear that, in the Eastern world, he was always an appreciated figure for being the “man who united the peoples of the region around a common cause”, for creating a coalition practically from nothing and taking it to the victory. Recognition professed even among the Shiites, who can blame him for having ended his caliphate in Egypt. But in the Western world, the values ​​attributed to him are no less, such as faith, generosity, mercy and justice, according to Phillips in his book: “I would dare to say that it is impossible to think of another historical figure who, after having caused such a deep wound to a people and a faith, has ended up being the object of such admiration”.

Author: Jonathan Phillips. Translation: Louis Noriega. Editorial: Book Attic, 2021. Format: hardcover (672 pages, 34.90 euros).

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.