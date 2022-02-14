Ryan Reynolds and his version of a child must save the world

Netflix has found in Ryan Reynolds a central figure in which to build part of his action film library with touches of comedy. It all started with 6 in the shadowthe film about the mercenaries led by the character of the actor who directed Michael Bay. This production was one of the most viewed at the time, when it premiered in 2019. Little expected, it seemed that next to Red alert, those visualizations were going to seem like child’s play. Last night, during the Super Bowl break, the world watched the trailer for the adam projectthe last movie Reynolds has shot with Netflix.

The company of “the big N” It has been announcing all the great projects that it will place on its platform this 2022. Titles with which it demonstrates its commitment, more and more, to great casts and great productions. The so-called “algorithm cinema” It works very well for the company that Ted Sarandos manages, but even so, they try in the same way to hire great figures such as Rian Johnson for two more installments of daggers in the back and the Russo brothers to create a frenetic new action movie with Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans.

In a secondary plane to these appears the adam projectthe family-oriented science fiction film in which Ryan Reynolds is the protagonist along with his version as a child, played by Walker Scobell. However, the actor dead pool will not be the only big name among the cast, because Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana they also appear in the cast. The advance refers in its beginning inevitably to ET the alienalthough this time in the shed is not the alien, but a Reynolds who seems to know very well the home of young Adam. The adult version played by Reynolds comes from a time when time travel technology was just being created. Together they must embark on an adventure together to find their father and save the world, something that will be frankly complicated since despite being the same person, They won’t hit it off too well.

The director is Shawn Levy, who previously worked with Reynolds on the hilarious free-guy. we can see the adam project on netflix starting March 11.