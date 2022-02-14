Ronald Araujo worries Diego Alonso in the Uruguay National Team for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

Barcelona rescued a point in the agonizing draw against Espanyol 2-2, but Ronald Araujo ended up setting off the alarms in the Uruguayan National Team.

February 13, 2022 7:08 p.m.

With a goal from Luuk de Jong in the last minute, Barcelona managed to draw against Espanyol 2-2, but the alarms went off when Ronald Araujo presented physical problems that forced him to leave the field of play to the concern of Diego Alonso in the National Team From Uruguay.

The defender charrúa He started the match as one of the most relevant pieces in Xavi Hernández’s tactical scheme in the culé team, showing the necessary qualities to be one of the fixtures in his consideration.

However, in one of the innings of the match suffered by Keidi Baré, they forced him to be replaced at the start of the second half by Eric García and set off the alarms in the light blue team.

“The first team player R. Araujo has some discomfort in the soleus of his left leg. Tests are pending to find out the extent of this discomfort,” reported the official account of Barcelona before his departure.

Given this situation, his coach in the Uruguayan National Team remains alert in the face of the following defining commitments to remain within the qualifying zone for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The next match of the team coached by former Inter Miami in the MLS will be on March 24 against Peru at home at the Centenario Stadium, hoping to prevail and remain within the first four places and thus qualify for the World Cup.