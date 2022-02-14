Robert Pattinson suffered a lot to interpret the voice

Achieving the voice of the Dark Knight is not easy at all. Robert Pattinson has explained how much he suffered to imitate him in The Batman.

the same way they did Michael Keaton, Christian bale Y Ben Affleck before him, Robert Pattinson he has also “trained” his physical qualities to transfer the hoarse voice of the Dark Knight in batman. The movie of DC Comics It premieres on March 4. That day we will clear up doubts about the work that has been carried out in this new reboot directed by Matt Reeves. And, apparently, create the voice of the Bat Man It has been very difficult for him. Or so the actor himself has acknowledged.

«It’s really hard to get into an artificially lower register of voice. And above all, doing it for so long“Robert Pattinson explained about batman in an interview with GQ. «I mean, there are a lot of scenes where I have really long lines like the Dark Knight. This is truly novel compared to other superhero movies. You try to try to keep the same tone, very low, with nuances between lines and stuff. It was very difficult«.

“Christian Bale gave a memorable performance,” said the actor

There are many ways to characterize Crusader of the Cloakbut the voice is immovable. BruceWayne you have to talk that way batman or wherever. It has to sound as intimidating as possible. Fortunately, fans are delighted with how Robert Pattinson’s voice sounds in the official trailers. Some even claimed that he is the best voice in the Gotham bat in all history.

«I think Christian Bale put in an impressive performance. His performance is iconic just with the voice he used. It’s almost impossible to do thatadded Robert Pattinson. There is less and less left for the premiere of batman and thus leave doubts about what the protagonist of Tenet Y The lighthouse. I really want to get to the premiere and enjoy it like children.