Rihanna shows off her baby bump alongside at the Fenty Beauty event

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky attended the Fenty Beauty Universe event in Los Angeles last Friday night, where they posed for photos on the red carpet in coordinated ensembles.

For the night out, the 33-year-old singer showed off her growing baby bump in a backless, frayed green tank top, which she accessorized with similarly styled pants that featured a silver hue on top and a purple hue on the bottom. leg.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, also 33, wore a purple Louis Vuitton men’s jacket with a matching purple shirt underneath. He completed the look with a pair of ripped jeans, as well as a purple hat and a pair of green tennis shoes.

Speaking to People at the event, Rihanna explained that they weren’t planning on meeting. “I didn’t know what he was wearing. I didn’t even see it!” she said. “She left the studio to come here.”

“That always happens with us,” added the rapper “We dress in [áreas] completely separate throughout the house, and we came out looking coordinated somehow.”

In November 2020, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were confirmed to be dating after years of friendship.

Late last month, she and the rapper were photographed in New York City, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink jacket alongside colorful jewelry.

Shortly after the photos, People magazine reported that Rihanna is “excited to be a mom” and “couldn’t be happier.”

“Having a baby is something she never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea,” the magazine’s source said, adding, “she loves all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women on their catwalk”. shows for Fenty”.

Other guests at the Fenty Beauty Universe event included Tinashe, Evan Ross, Madison Beer, Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya.

The “Work” singer opened up about her love for her perfume line, commenting, “For me, everything comes from authenticity. So if I love it, then I want to put it out. I have to love it, I have to defend it, I have to tell people about it and really believe in what I want. I’m selling them,” the star mentioned.

“If I didn’t like the perfume, damn how many people could have loved it. You know? It has to start with me,” Rihanna added. “It’s just inclusive of humans, and it’s unique to each person, because they’re still going to have their own memories and experiences with this fragrance, so when they smell it, they’re always going to connect with a certain memory of their own.”