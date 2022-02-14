Rihanna reveals the most real side of motherhood and women applaud her

The singer Rihanna is pregnant and since she broke the news by showing her baby bump, she has not stopped breaking the stereotypes of motherhood with her style. She recently spoke for the first time about her experience with pregnancy and showed her most real side. Her fans were excited to see her evolution and to make it clear that pregnant women are also sensual.

Rihanna opens up about her pregnancy experience for the first time

The 33-year-old singer appeared on the red carpet at her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin event alongside the father of her son A$AP Rocky. Along the way, she spoke for the first time about her experience with pregnancy and how it has impacted her image.

Upon arrival at the Los Angeles event, Rihanna wore an outfit of bright strappy pants and a green top that showed off her baby bump. Her makeup framed her eyes with subtle eyeliner and red lips. The famous she posed holding her abdomen with her hands and next to her boyfriend.

The famous said that since pregnancy lasts 9 to 10 months, it is important to enjoy it and one way for her to enjoy it is through her style. Although her body has now changed due to pregnancy, for her it means a way to change what it means to be a mother in a traditional way.

“Fashion is one of my favorite things, so I am challenging what it means to be pregnant and to be motherly. Sometimes it can be awkward (pregnancy), but you can always dress up and pretend.”

Now that she is expecting her first baby, the celebrity has also changed her beauty routine.. One of the things that she does to take care of herself is to stay hydrated at all times and from head to toe.

Regarding her pregnancy, she said that it has been a process for her and that she is taking things as they come each day.since with pregnancy there is something new every week and for now she wants to enjoy the whole experience.

She also revealed that one of her main cravings so far has been sweet donuts.

Despite being focused on her babythe famous continues to work on her beauty and lingerie brands and on her music, because although several years have passed since her last song premiered, the singer assures that in the future she will launch something new.

However, she is sure that her next song will not be about lullabies. to lull her baby and said that after waiting so long her fans would kill her if she got a lullaby.

For its part, her boyfriend also showed his excitement for his new fatherhood and said that everything is new for him and he is excited to discover new things together with his son and his girlfriend.

For now, the famous continues to show original outfits that accentuate her baby bumpbut at the same time correspond to her sexy and daring style, completely moving away from the classic maternity clothes and showing more modern looks.