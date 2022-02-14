Rihanna is ready for Valentine’s Day in her red Alaïa coat (dress)

Stylistic gazes turned to Rihanna when she announced her pregnancy A$AP Rocky. The news made it clear that only she could take the well-known to another level. maternity style. Chains and a vintage Chanel coat composed a note that overshadowed the fashion universe. However, the businesswomen have just confirmed that they are ready to celebrate Valentine’s Dayand all the way up.

The singer and songwriter, Rihannahas been immersed in a colorful aesthetic that elevates the key fashionable his babybump. From fuchsia to orange, from orange to green, and from green to eclectic red. That’s right, the Valentine’s Day has seen a ostentatious attireassociated with Romance, and no path to error. For a long time he has been in charge of reinterpreting dress codesbecause his appearances are always immortalized, and this time is no exception.

In her new role, the originally from Barbados has done Honor your personal style. In recent days, he has transformed his baggy clothes for those tight, sensual and with irreverent vibes. It is not a secret that her ability to create trends will direct the taste of moms-to-be.

Rihanna wears a red fur effect coat to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Following your fashion steps like momwe found what would be the Saint Valentine’s look most electrifying of all, just as if it had been taken from a fairy tale. The stylist Jahleel Weaver professed in the artist the meaning of love, exposing the perfect piece to complete the valentines gift guide. The oversized coat signed by Alaia lies in bold pigment, sleeves oversized and matching belt. To exude style, coordinated strappy sandals by Amina Muaddi sealed the deal.

For the opening of the Savage X Fenty shop in Los Angeles, the businesswoman she donned a neutral make-up where the power of a red eyeliner, nude eyelids and accent lips were exalted, originated by the makeup artist, Priscilla Ono. An updo side part left the cape as the protagonist, and the subtle details were in charge of maximizing the main design.