Rihanna gives her fans good news and clears up doubts about this terrible rumor

Rihanna, who is pregnant with her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, has once again promised her fans that she will be releasing new music soon.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the launch event for her latest Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products, Rihanna opened up about her pregnancy and her plans for new music.

When asked if this new stage in her life would inspire new music, Rihanna replied: “Well yeah… You’re still going to get music from me.”

The interview then joked about whether she’ll be releasing lullabies now that she’s into motherhood, to which Rihanna joked: “Oh my God, it’s not a lullaby. My fans would kill me for waiting so long for a lullaby!”

Recall that he last released music in the form of his 2016 album ANTI, which was a certified hit.

pregnancy and privacy

Rihanna Y A$AP Rocky They confirmed that they were expecting a child on January 31 and shared several photos walking hand in hand through Harlem.

In the photos, Rihanna’s baby bump is visible through her open, hot pink, jeweled Chanel coat. Since then, the beauty mogul has been making more and more appearances in maternity fashion.

But the singer worked “very hard” to keep her pregnancy a secret while her friends questioned her changing habits, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“It was more difficult for me to hide it from my gang, because they are around me, they know my habits”He said. “They’re like, ‘Don’t you want a drink? Aren’t you smoking? And I’m eating all the things I’m not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and all of a sudden I’m ordering cookies and donuts. But finally, I had to let it all out, and everyone was shocked, of course, as the world was shocked too.”

It was also a process for her to accept after hearing the news.

“When I first found out, it’s not real, you know? I was like, ‘This isn’t real, is it?’”He said. “And then, it was and it’s almost like you don’t want to get too excited too soon because it’s big news, but… you want to see it break through. And I’m really glad that we’re so far along and now I can celebrate with everyone.”