Rihanna gives her fans good news and clears up doubts about this terrible rumor

Rihanna, who is pregnant with her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, has once again promised her fans that she will be releasing new music soon.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the launch event for her latest Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products, Rihanna opened up about her pregnancy and her plans for new music.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker