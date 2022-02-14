Rihanna confirms that there will be “new music” for her fans, but that it will not be of the children’s genre

Singer Rihanna has gone from generating headlines for his apparent retirement from music -since he hasn’t released any new songs or albums since the album’s release ANTI in 2016- to do it for her imminent debut in motherhood with the rapper A$AP Rockywith whom she is expecting their first child.

Questioned once again about her future as a singer, the artist from Barbados has once again exhibited an ambiguous response that, on the one hand, he flatly rules out his early retirement in this area, but that neither does it offer concrete data on its possible return to the platforms of streaming or to the stages. “Well, yes, they will continue to listen to music from me,” she assured “Entertainment Tonight”.

In a clear nod to her future status as a mother, the same outlet presented a hypothetical scenario in which Rihanna She could reinvent herself as the author of children’s songs to project the emotions that emerge from her first foray into motherhood. Nothing could be further from the truth, as she was quick to point out the pop star herself. “Oh my gosh, none of that. My fans would kill me if they had to wait that long to end up getting a lullaby.”he joked Rihanna in their pleasant conversation.

