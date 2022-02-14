Rihanna confirms that she will return with new music

These weeks the singer has made news for her surprising pregnancy. Her relationship with the rapper A$ap Rocky paid off, and they are expecting their first child together. Before that Rihanna He had shone for years for his role in companies, since we knew nothing about music. But it appears that is about to change. After 6 years of silence, the voice of umbrella I might be back soon.

Rihanna returns to music

In her most recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, when asked about her possible return to the slopes, she said: «Well, yes… They will continue to receive music from me«. But this is not the first time that we know of new musical projects of the great artist, since she, in December before the questions of an insistent paparazzi, she confessed that it will be very, very soon.

And the truth is that as we have known during these long years of waiting, Rihanna has worked on music from the shadows, but for a specific reason: He wants to give his fans the best possible product. Apparently their focus is quality over quantity. «I’m not going to release music just because people ask for it, I’m going to make it worth the wait… and it will be worth it«.

an eternal wait

On January 28, 2016, just over six years ago, Rihanna made what would be her last big impact on music with ANTI. Work, Needed Me and Love On The Brain they came off one of the best pop albums of the 2010’s. With 8 albums under her arm and singles galore, the artist became one of the biggest names in the industry.

However, the following years he decided to elevate his business facet, so much so that we have not heard his voice again in another song of his own since then. FENTY BEAUTY It is her line of cosmetics launched in 2017, and it has been an overwhelming success. Many of us wondered if one day we would know about his artistic career, and Today we can finally confirm it. Rihanna will return with new music.