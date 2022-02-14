Rihanna, an example of solidarity with homeless people in Los Angeles | Love 40

Rihanna he is a being of light. After announcing that the singer is expecting her first child with the rapper ASAP Rockyin that week Riri headed to Los Angeles to do a good cause, showing how supportive she is.

On February 7, the Caribbean woman went to the campus of West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs to donate clothes and food and give support to these homeless people. Activist Sennett Devermont posted on social media that same day a photo of a pregnant Riri in a casual sports outfit posing with Devermont: “Thanks again @badgalriri for your amazing heart, time and energy“He wrote in the caption.

As can be seen in the published images, the singer has shown her concern for those US Army veterans, Navy veterans and Air Force veterans who find themselves homeless. “Despite all the circumstances of how veterans who sleep in tarmac tents or small sheds on land they should call home, I can say that hope and joy spread to the veterans. The authenticity of really caring and listening was beyond the amazing supplies @badgalriri donated. Rihanna made that happen when she visited the veterans today. It is an honor to have witnessed this!” added the AFTP Foundation.

Rihanna very happy with her pregnancy

However, this has not been the first time that Riri performs a solidarity act. In March 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the artist’s foundation called Clara Lionel Foundation donated 5 million dollars to have more efforts against COVID-19.

His foundation was created in 2012 to pay homage to his grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite and in order to finance education, arts and culture, and emergency preparedness programs Worldwide. Without a doubt, we cannot doubt Rihanna’s good little heart.

Now the singer is enjoying her pregnancy and we can appreciate that happiness on her social networks. In addition, the Caribbean woman is setting a trend with her “modern” maternity outfits and it is inevitable not to be speechless with them. She is gorgeous!