Reminiscence: 4K Ultra HD Steelbook Review

We analyze in Cinemascomics the film Reminiscence in its special edition in a metal box and with 4K Ultra HD image quality, which includes the Blu-Ray edition.

At Cinemascomics we have reviewed the home edition on Steelbook 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray of ReminiscenceLisa Joy’s directorial debut (west world)in an original story inspired by film noir, written by herself and starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton.

Reminiscence It is already on sale in stores in Steelbook 4K UHD+Blu-Ray, 4K UHD+Blu-Ray box amaray, Blu-Ray, DVD and in digital format. The North American film is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and is distributed in the physical market of the Spanish territory by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc.

Directed and written by Lisa Joy, this film marks the debut on the big screen of the screenwriter of the popular HBO series, Westworldalso dealing with the signing of the original script, starring Hugh Jackman (Logan), rebecca ferguson (dune)Thandiwe Newton (Han Solo: A Star Wars Story), Cliff Curtis (Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw)Marina of Tavira (Rome), Daniel Wu (Into the Badlands), Wet Aria (see)Brett Cullen (Jokers)Natalie Martinez (kingdom) and Angela Sarafyan (The Twilight Saga Dawn Part 2), among others. The film is produced by Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder; counting as executive producers with Athena Wickham, Elishia Holmes and Scott Lumpkin.

Synopsis: Nick Banister (Hugh Jackman) has designed a machine with which he helps his clients recover their lost memories. However, her life will change forever when she agrees to help a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). As Bannister tries to find clues to Mae’s disappearance among her own memories, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and ultimately must answer the big question: How far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Reminiscence It is not recommended for children under 16 years of age and is shown in its version on Steelbook 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray with various extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The analysis of the tape is completely free of spoilers, in case you haven’t had the opportunity to see it yet and want to know what extras it contains.

movie trailer:

Technical characteristics of the Blu-Ray:

Format Type: 16:9

Blu-Ray duration: approximately 116 minutes

Number of Discs: 1 Blu-Ray Disc

Languages: Dolby Digital 5.1: Castilian, Spanish, French, Self-descriptive English, English and Portuguese; Dolby Atmos-TrueHD: English

Subtitles: Castilian, Spanish, Greek, Norwegian, Portuguese, Swedish, Danish, Dutch, French and Finnish; Coding for the Deaf: English

4K Ultra HD technical characteristics:

Format Type: 16:9

Duration: 116 minutes approximately

Number of discs: 1 disc in 4K UHD and 1 disc in Blu-Ray

Languages: Dolby Digital 5.1: Spanish, Italian, Polish V/O, Czech, German, French and English; Dolby Digital 2.0: German Self Descriptive; Dolby Atmos-TrueHD: English

Subtitles: Spanish, French, Czech, Cantonese, Swedish, Polish, Norwegian, Finnish, Dutch, Danish, Korean and Chinese; Coding for the Deaf: English, German and Italian

Additional features:

You’re Going on a Journey:

Actor Hugh Jackman, who plays Nick Bannister, says he thinks more and more people go to the movies to see things they haven’t seen before, to enter unknown worlds.

In this film you see the world in the year 2050, devastated by war and climate change, so people take refuge in the past, there is a lot of nostalgia, says Thandie Newton, who plays Emily ‘Watts’ Sanders, who works with Nick on the use of the tank, a system that allows old memories to be experienced again, and relived.

For writer-director Lisa Joy, she asserts that good memories can be very addictive, so the film encompasses a world in which people can completely relive a memory and transport themselves to that new moment.

The Sunken Coast:

In the film we see Miami like never before, as rising temperatures have caused sea levels to rise and flood the city, creating the Flooded Coast, explains Lisa Joy. Miami is like Venice, where instead of sidewalks on the ground there are floating walkways.

For his part, production designer Howard Cummings argues that the new Miami is an improvised world, not dystopian, but strangely welcoming. While the director explains that it is based on film noir, but she wanted to turn it around, wrap the film in light and natural beauty.

Next, Hugh Jackman comments that they filmed a part in Miami, but that most of the filming took place in New Orleans. To recreate this Miami of the future, they took a map of the city and thought about how to recreate an area with the dam and another totally flooded, called the Flooded Coast; differentiating between the rich zone and the poor zone. In this way, we see how they flooded some streets to record in the flooded areas, and how people have adapted to this new way of life, with waterproof clothing and boats as a form of transport.

Crafting a Memory:

The director comments that memory and nostalgia are vehicles to return to the past. She adds that life is full of emotions and that she likes to think that the parts of our lives that shine and stand out the most, the moments that affected us, if we could, we would relive them. So the film plunges into a world in which people, through the use of machines, can recover a complete memory and be able to live it again.

To represent those memories, they resorted to the idea of ​​creating a screen made of fine mesh on which the images were projected, where not only the viewer would see the memory, but Hugh Jackman’s character could interact directly with the images. They called this material to represent memories holo-gauze. To make the images appear so believable, they were sized using different camera angles; where they would first shoot the original scene, and then they would project it onto the set from that angle and shoot the memory screening sequence with Hugh Jackman.

Producer Jonathan Nolan highlights the great work of the director, but also the extraordinary privilege of being able to work with someone as talented as Ramin Djawadi, knowing that Lisa Joy’s vision would have the exuberant envelope of her sophisticated musicality. Thus, the composer himself emphasizes that the core of the film is memories, which is why it seemed appropriate to use timeless instruments such as the guitar and the piano.

Reminiscence: A Family Reunion:

Lisa Joy explains that Reminiscence It is the first production that she has written entirely by herself. However, for her first film as a director, she has surrounded herself with a creative and artistic team that knows her well, repeating with actors with whom she has already worked in Westworld, such as Thandie Newton and Angela Sarafyan, who plays Elsa Carine. But the production designer, the stunt coordinator and the director of photography also repeat, sharing what it was like to collaborate with the rest of the team again and what they like about the work that the others do, while highlighting the confidence they have in each other. the talent and ability to do their job of the rest of the team.

Save My Love:

official video clip of Reminiscencewith the song titled ‘Save My Love’performed by Lonr and subtitled in Spanish.

official video clip of Reminiscence with the song titled 'Save My Love' performed by Lonr and subtitled in Spanish.