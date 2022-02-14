Rejuvenation must start from within, according to the expert in Comprehensive Aesthetic Medicine Alfonsina Uriburu

Feminine care goes far beyond the aesthetic aspect. Rejuvenation and beauty form an integral concept that, to achieve it, must be worked from within.

In a context in which aesthetics, care and filters are the order of the day, every day there are more women who want to feel younger through Beauty treatments.

After two decades of experience as a professional in the world of gynecology and constant contact with the female body, the Doctor Alfonsina Uriburu has been able to understand how women experience the stage of menopause. The hormonal changes that this entails lead to a series of physical changes that make many of them opt for aesthetic treatments. The expert explains that the vast majority of patients who came to her tried to find magical solutions, which really had ephemeral results. “I noticed that traditional aesthetic medicine focused only on what was seen, offering specific patches that did not maintain true results over time that would make them feel rejuvenated.” Always focusing on women’s health, the doctor began to focus on functional regeneration and aesthetic medicine to offer innovative treatments. “I stopped seeing only the tip of the iceberg of aesthetics to fully enter into a deeper concept: the Feminine Youth.”

There is a tendency to focus beauty solely on what others can see by treating very specific areas. As the expert explains, this rejuvenation is unreal: “youth should start from within and work towards the surface, depending on how you want to see yourself and how you want to look”.

Following this line, the Femme Clinic resorts to a method of Comprehensive Aesthetic Medicine for Women which has the objective of reduce biological years. It is a real rejuvenation technique that goes much further than that medicine focused on filling cheekbones or removing wrinkles. Dr. Uriburu pays attention to the 4 points where the signs of premature aging become more evident for women: body, pelvic floor, facial and capillary. “It’s not just about looking young, it’s also about feeling and living young.” In this way, the expert manages to find youth from all its aspects, escaping from treatments designed to improve only the external facet. To get it, Knowing the objectives, needs and goals of women is essential. Through this modus operandi personalized, Uriburu has revolutionized aesthetics through its method. “We get women to be 10 years younger biologically, but without changing them: they are still them”, he affirms.

This aspect is essential to gain confidence in your own image. Comprehensive Aesthetic Medicine makes patients feel good, embrace their beauty and recognize the image they see in the mirror, always respecting their physical appearance. “To be really young, a woman should look and feel like this even when the lights go out,” says the expert.

All women decide how old they want to appear and how they want to look and this can be achieved by optimizing the areas that can be improved until reaching real youth. “Always being really you. An all-natural rejuvenation result based on your own youthful appearance.”

