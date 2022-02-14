‘Raúl Jiménez not only scores goals, he also has good performances’

After his fifth entry with the wolverhampton so far this season, Raul Jimenez He was placed as the top scorer of the English team, after adding his fifth goal and from very early on putting his team ahead on the scoreboard.

Regarding the goalscoring drought that the Mexican, after his return to the courts, after his skull injury, the wolves They were always on the lookout for their player, who after almost a month was once again present on the board.

“There were a lot of questions about Raul after the game of Arsenal, (they said) ‘he must score goals, he must score goals, he must score goals’”, declared the coach at the end of the match.

“The way we are training we put a lot of pressure (on him). I don’t say a word to Raul about scoring goals. My pressure is always to train. If they train the way I like, and play the way I like, good things will come,” he added.

Finally the helmsman Bruno Nascimento He acknowledged that it is very difficult for forwards to go through this type of situation; however, he commented that Jiménez always contributes to the team on the field of play.

“This is football, it is very hard. He knows that as a striker he needs to score goals, but he has a lot to do. It wasn’t just about the goal, he also had a good performance, and that’s the most important thing”, he maintained.

