Rare and unusual names of the children of celebrities

There are more and more Famous who join the list of parents who decide to call their children with weird names and unusual, and it is that these generally refer to movie characters, admired celebrities, soccer teams or anything that comes to mind.

In Mexico, for example, there are some weird names what have been

registered

legally as 003 Miller Saints, Robocop, Snow White, Thor and even Eluviera. The difference is that these are not children from Famous and are not subject to public scrutiny.

Weird names that celebrities have chosen for their children

Many Famous have chosen to flee from classic and traditional names, preferring to innovate and give their children a unique personality and different from the rest of the world; some have a story and a reason, but others were simply chosen because parents thought they were cute.

Cities, seasons of the year, comic characters and even invented things are some of the most common cases; below we share some weird names than the parents Famous have given their children.

This should definitely top the list. weird names, because more than that it seems like a mathematical formula impossible to solve and pronounce. Millennial Canadian artist Grimes and her partner, the founder of Tesla, are said to have

Elon Musk

were inspired by equations, elvish language and airplanes.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

It could be said that the British singer Sting was one of the first to put weird names to their children; and it is that for her eldest daughter she decided on a color.

Another of those who became the icon of the weird names It was this young woman, after her father Robin Williams confessed that he decided to name her after the princess of the famous Nintendo video game, “The Legend of Zelda”.

The Kardashian family could not be missing from this list since they have chosen weird names for all new members, such as: Wolf and Stormi children by Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott; Chicago, North, Saint and Psalm whose parents are Kim and Kanye West; finally True the daughter of Khloé and Tristan Thompson.

In addition to the Kardashian there are other parents Famous who have innovated in the name of their childrenlike for example Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who chose names like Pax, Shiloh, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne and Zahara.

Mariah Carey

and Nick Cannon also make this list, as their twins are named Moroccan and Monroe; and not to mention the children of singers and entrepreneurs Beyoncé and Jay-Z: Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy.

Others weird names that have attracted attention are Autumn, Sonnet, True and Ocean, children of actor Forest Whitaker. Like the descendants of singer Eryka Badu with names like Seven, Puma and Mars.

But these are not all, here we leave you others weird names What do they wear? children of some Famous:

Apple (Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin)

Audio Science (Shannyn Sossamon and Dallas Clayton)

Bear Blaze (Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll, who reverted his name to Abel Smith)

Bear Blu (Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki)

Bear Gray (Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole)

Cosmo (Scarlett Johansson)

Indigo (Evaluna and Camilo)

Journey River Green (Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green)

Kal-El (Nicolas Cage)

Kulture Kiari (Cardi B and Offset)

Moxie Crimefighter (Penn Jillette)

Pilot Inspector (Jason Lee)

Suri (Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise)

Raddix (Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden)

Rocket Rodriguez (Robert Rodriguez)

Zuma Nesta Rock (Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale)

