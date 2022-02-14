rams vs. Bengals – Game Report – February 13, 2022

INGLEWOOD (ESPN) — Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr. had one before being injured, and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI. .

Stafford overcame a two-interception performance to lead the Rams on a final fourth-quarter touchdown drive to clinch the game. The Los Angeles attack was well complemented by the Rams’ defense in the closing game, stopping the Bengals on a fourth down and 1 with 35 seconds left to seal the final score.

With 1:25 left in regulation, Stafford connected with Kupp on a 1-yard pass for his second touchdown of the game, and the Rams reclaimed the lead, also regaining the momentum of the game that had been theirs early in the first period. but that they lost just before halftime to the Bengals.

The Bengals started the second half on fire. They scored on a long 75-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins, his second of the game — on the first offensive play of the third period — burning Jalen Ramsey, who unsuccessfully protested offensive interference. Immediately afterward, on the Rams’ first offensive play of the period, Stafford threw an interception, his second of the game, on a pass that Ben Skowronek couldn’t control. The Bengals redeemed Skowronek’s error with Evan McPherson’s 38-yard field goal to take a 20-13 lead.

Skowronek saw more minutes than usual, thanks to Beckha’s knee injury, which sidelined him from the first half, despite a fiery start to the game.

The Rams blew a scoring opportunity before halftime when Stafford was intercepted on a deep pass for Van Jefferson, who was picked off by Jessie Bates III in the end zone.

Stafford finished the night 26-of-40 for 283 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Kupp caught eight passes for 92 yards, rushing once for 7 yards on a critical first down in the final quarter.

Cincinnati’s first touchdown of the game didn’t come until midway through the second quarter, when running back Joe Mixon ran to his left on a trick play, throwing to a wide-open Higgins in the end zone for a 6-yard scoring drive. That put the game momentarily at 13-3 in favor of Los Angeles. The Bengals’ drive covered 75 yards in 12 plays, eating 7:04 off the game clock.

Higgins was dispatched with four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams had increased the lead to 13-3 with 12:51 left in the second quarter, on Stafford’s pass to Kupp in the back right corner of the end zone. A bad center in the extra point prevented the kick from being attempted.

The Rams opened the Super Bowl scoring on their second drive of the game, a 50-yard, six-play drive that culminated in Stafford’s 17-yard touchdown for Beckham.