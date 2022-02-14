Pumas takes the caste and comes back in CU against León

Cougars not only did he change his uniform, he also regained his memory and remembered how to win, the victim was Lion whom he beat 2-1.

After more than four years (1,580 days) those from Pedregal were finally able to beat La Fiera in the Olympic University in a regular tournament, those in charge of getting the winning annotations were Rogerio de Oliveira (23′) and Arthur Ortiz (45+2′).

The third victory of Cougars it was not easy. León began dominating the game, for 10 minutes it seemed that the locals had not made it to the match and that was reflected in the score at 20′ with the score of santiago colombato. In a counterattack Víctor Dávila found the space to assist Colombato, who entered the area alone and liquidated Talavera.

When the circumstances of the match seemed that the points would go to the visit, a collective play – first intention pass – the ball reached Favio Álvarez, he assisted Rogeriro to tie the match (1-1) with a shot at the opposite post by Rodolfo Cota.

A foul -on Diogo De Oliveira- near the area of ​​’The Green Bellies‘ changed the picture, Leo López took the free kick and Arturo ‘Palermo’ Ortíz finished off the ball to sign the ‘Red Pumas’ comeback.

In fact, the second time the ‘red’ was the color that identified him.

At 51′ the referee William Pacheco expelled Federico Martínez. León with 10 players withdrew and Pumas tried to increase the score, but could not. Counterattack after counterattack the ball did not have goal direction.

Andrés Lillini’s team took control of the game, but a foul -kick on José Rodríguez- by Alan Mozo in midfield caused him to receive a direct red card.

From then on, the drama and nervousness became present in CU, since the assistants pressured the referee every decision he made.

The Fair Play was a surprise guest in the match, since at minute 90, center back Guillermo Pacheco showed him the red cardboard to Washington Corozofor an alleged hit on Louis Montes, The latter approached the Nazarene to explain that the Ecuadorian did not touch him and annulled the expulsion.

At the end, Cougars He got three more points to reach nine units and climb to fifth position. While Ariel Holan and his team have two consecutive losses, curiously against two teams from the capital.

