Puebla vs Atlas: Team looking for “sweet potato” who cried after the tie

An Atlas fan found his father’s Facebook profile. Photo: Twitter/@ClubPueblaMX

Puebla faced the team of the Atlas, in the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX, last Friday, February 11; day when a little soccer fan caught the attention of the cameras when he cried before the draw of his favorite team.

In stoppage time, at minute 94 of the match, Guillermo “Memo” Martínez tied the match 1-1 with a Chilean kick; while the hero of the poblanos ran and celebrated with his companions along the field of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, the cameras decided to take a tour of the stands, where a small fan stood out, who jumped, sang, applauded and cried the scope of the Puebla.

My passionate little town boy # Posted by Gallo García on Friday, February 11, 2022

After a few seconds of fame and victory, attention returned to the game, which was practically over, but the story of this passionate “sweet potato” did not end there, because after his team saw him, he began his search.

It was through the Club’s Twitter account Puebla that the call was made to find the little fan.

“Help me find it. Massive Rt, sons of his very enfranjadísima”, the soccer team asked its followers to discover the identity of one of its smallest and most passionate fans.

Quickly, the account of the social network The King of Darkness responded to the call, showing the Facebook account of his father, who also recorded the little boy in tears celebrating his favorite football team.

From the perspective of the father, you can see the field set amid shouts and applause from the fans of the Puebla; After seeing shirts spinning in the air, the man expresses: “goal, dad”, and focuses on the back of his little son, who turns around and can be seen closer, moved.