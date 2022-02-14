Puebla has 254 children with cancer; supply of medicine, at 93%

-Advertising-

In Puebla there are 254 infants with cancerand for his chemotherapies the drug supply is at 93 percentreported the state health secretary, Jose Antonio Martinez Garciawithin the framework of International Childhood Cancer Day.

In a morning press conference accompanied by the Governor Miguel Barbosa Huertathe state Health Secretary commented that the leading causes of childhood cancer are acute lymphoblastic leukemia, osteosarcoma, Wilms tumor, medulloblastoma, and lymphoma.

Martinez Garcia He added that regarding first-time consultations, where do they begin the diagnosis, so far this year, 14 were made; added that normally per year they serve between 120 and 180 queries of this type yielding new diagnoses.

The head of the Ministry of Health also reported that they have 714 patients under supervisionto see if there are relapses, of said number, 213 are under chemotherapy treatment, for this, they are 93 percent supplied.

It should be noted that Puebla, with 6.4 deaths per 10 thousand inhabitantsis among the 10 entities with the lowest rate of cancer deaths, since it ranks ninth nationally, according to the Statistics for World Cancer Daycelebrated on February 4, published by the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (Inegi), cut to 2020.

According to the numbers, the states with the lowest cancer death rates are Quintana Roo, Guerrero, Queretaro, Yucatan, Durango, Guanajuato, Tlaxcala, Tabasco and Mexico; they are followed by the entity from Puebla and Aguascalientes.

A:CB