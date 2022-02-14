Producer of Hoy reveals if Galilea Montijo leaves the morning

Mexico.- Last year was not one of the best for Galilea Montijo, since the career of the Mexican driver was affected by various controversies that continue to surround her to this day. Even, it is said that he will leave the program Today due to the events, for what the producer pronounces on the matter.

Given the doubt about the departure from Galilea of ​​the morning of Las Estrellas, Andrea Rodríguez, the person in charge of Hoy, breaks the silence and clarifies what the future of the driver will be Tapatia in the popular program.

“2022 looks good. And my mom taught me that when something goes well they don’t have to change. So, the seven drivers we have stay the same,” Andrea Rodríguez shared about Montijo’s departure from the morning.

So the statements make it clear once and for all that Galilea Montijo is not leaving Hoy. In the past it was rumored that it would be Carmen Muñoz, from TV Azteca, who would take over from her, but everything seems to indicate that this is not the case.

It should be remembered that Galilea Montijo sparked controversy after being linked to former driver Inés Gómez Mont, accused of illicit enrichment and diversion of federal resources together with her husband. Both were very good friends, however, the first assured that there were never illicit relationships between them.

But things got complicated after Interpol issued a red card for Inés and the ostentatious gifts she sent her for having a great friendship and the straw that broke the camel’s back was the supposed link between the driver of Hoy and drug trafficking.

According to the book by journalist Anabel Hernández, “Emma y otros mujeres del narco”, Galilea maintained a relationship with Arturo Beltrán Leyva “El Barbas”. Given this, the driver shared a very vulnerable video in which she denies her link with the dangerous drug trafficker.

