Polestar attacks Tesla and Volkswagen with its electric Polestar 2 Super Bowl ad – News – Hybrids and Electrics

One of the greatest values ​​under which Polestar’s identity as a manufacturer is being developed is the transparency, something that Volvo, the parent company of the group to which Polestar belongs, also boasts. The Swedish aspirational firm has taken advantage of the massive Super Bowl to not only show off its transparency, but also to attack direct rivals such as Tesla and Volkswagen using the greatest possible controversies of its past against them.

He has done it through a video of exactly 30 seconds duration that has been titled “Without Compromises”and in which between shadows you take his electric car, the Polestar 2, takes the image accompanied by sentences through which they intend to value their work by attacking those who today are the most relevant manufacturers in the world in relation to to electric cars (with permission from Hyundai Motors in the case of Volkswagen).

“No epic locutions. No jokes. Without dieselgate. Without conquering Mars. No dirty secrets. No hidden agenda. No empty promises. No shortcuts. You don’t have to settle. No green wash. Nothing of bla bla bla. No nonsense. No committees. No consensus. No strings attached.”

Polestar currently only has one model in its range, the Polestar 2. It is a D-segment electric car that has been designed to serve in the same market niche as the Tesla Model 3, which is the best-selling and most relevant electric car of the world, and that we ourselves have been able to prove. The Polestar 2 has not yet arrived in Spain, but as Polestar itself has made official, its electric sedan will arrive in our country throughout 2022.

Polestar is not the only firm that will take electric cars to the publicity break of what is possibly one of the most mediatic events in the world. BMW has done the same with the BMW iX, which has been accompanied by Salma Hayek and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who play the roles of the gods Hera and Zeus.