PlaylistChilango: Songs 🔥 to give flight to the thread

This Valentine’s Day set the right mood with these #PlaylistChilango with songs to romance and spread passion.

February is romantic, but it’s also thoughtful the naughtiest month of the yearand it doesn’t matter if you have a partner or not, the point is to romance and give flight to the threadbut to better enjoy the moment, a good choice of songs is necessary.

Love and sex as musical inspiration

Love, as well as sex, are inspiration themes to which musicians frequently resort, and it is not for less, both are important axes in the lives of humans.

Pop, rock, electronic and even urban, in any genre you can find songs to romance, that encourage you to want to be with your loved one, merge into yourself and get lost in the other’s body.

A night of passion, without a good playlist is not complete. And since we want this Valentine’s Day spend a unique moment, accompanied or alone, we put together a warm playlist.

Playlist: Songs to give flight to the hilacha

In our list you will be able to find artists that cannot be missed such as The Weeknd, Disclosure, Cigarrettes After Sex and Ariana Grande, but you will also be surprised with a few gems that you did not know.

There are also songs like Slip by Elliot Moss, and before you say that 50 Shades of Gray ruined it, you have to admit that its rhythm sets the mood.

Love Is a Bitch by Two Feet, and well actually almost any song by this singer is good for kicking.

Yes, there is also reggaeton and the old man to get the prohibited postures, Tego Calderon’s song is a classic.

Of course, remember if you are going to make the delicious in company… no balloon no party. Protect yourself, so you take care of yourself and your love.

Make this night and every night more fun by putting on this playlist. What songs to romance would you add?