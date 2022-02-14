Phil Spencer responds to conspiracy theorists about Game Pass price hike

Not long ago, we were telling you about a viral video that, among many nonsense, also attacked the fact that there would soon be a hypothetical increase in the price of the service and so on ad infinitum. The truth is the service hasn’t gone up in price in 4 years; and maybe he could do it, he wouldn’t be crazy or crazy.

However, the natural thing is that these types of services rise in price when there is some type of change in the market or the rise accompanies increases in purchasing power. It will never go up in price because potato. It is not normal for there to be big rises.

Phil Spencer knows that there are Game Pass conspiracy theorists, but he doesn’t give them a ball

At times like this, we can only rely on the facts. And the facts tell us that it has been years since the service is active and Microsoft has not shown a desire to increase the subscription. So against this background, Phil Spencer himself has come to the fore to talk about the matter.

His words certainly do not deny a raise, not in a blunt way. And that would be to catch your fingers. What he does make clear is that he will make the necessary decisions to keep the business afloat, that can imply a price increase, continue maintaining it, or even lower it and put more promotions. Personally, I think that as of today it doesn’t make much sense to ask yourself these types of questions, Microsoft knows that an aggressive increase will ruin all its plan and investment, and even assuming price increases, it doesn’t seem like that is going to happen in the short term or medium term.