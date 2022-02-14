Peter Rosenberg: “WWE seemed to have no plans for Big E”

Big E has once again joined forces with Kofi Kingston on SmackDown just a few weeks after losing the WWE Championship, whose reign was not so good, and now it seems that his times as a star fighter have been left behind, and today it is difficult to find someone on this point who thinks otherwise.

► Big E’s reign as WWE Champion, lackluster

On the latest episode of Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, WWE host Peter Rosenberg spoke about Big E’s reign as WWE Champion and opened up about it, adding that the company did not have a long-term plan in mind for The New Day memberand cited as an example what happened at the Royal Rumble 2022.

“When he won the title, and I told him this the other day. I told him this: ‘I was in this awkward position when you won the title, everyone was so excited and I didn’t like the way you got it. I didn’t think it made sense. I thought it was really rushed.’ They were just one night like, ‘Big E is cashing in tonight.’ He was promoted and this is the time. They literally did a commercial break between him getting paid and the match. Is there anything else you can do to suspend any kind of disbelief about what cash is?”

«The funny thing is that all these ‘intelligent wrestling fans’ say: ‘We know wrestling very well,’ but when someone wins a title, they think that’s the only thing that matters. But how do they get the title? title, and what happens once they have the title, is more important to their long-term story. As you saw with the way Big E got kicked out of The Rumble, they obviously don’t have any real plans right now. That’s how I felt.”