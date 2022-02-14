Perfect songs for Valentine’s Day

10,000 hours of Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay

If there is an artist expert in making public declarations of his feelings towards his wife, that is Justin Bieber. A theme accompanied by a video clip with the most tender images between Hailey Baldwin and him, who had just celebrated their second wedding at the time of recording. But they are not the only couple who give free rein to her love in the video, since it is even seen how Shay’s partner announces her pregnancy. “I’d spend 10,000 hours and 10,000 more, that’s what I’d spend learning your sweet heart. It may never come, but I’m going to try. Whether it’s 10,000 hours, or the rest of my life, I’m going to love you.”

My favorite person by Alejandro Sanz and Camila Cabello

Both artists have lived an absolutely triumphant year, Alejandro Sanz with a Grammy Award included, and this song has been one of the most special within the #ElDisco project. A theme to dedicate to loved ones, whether they are a couple or not, and defending the diversity of love. Alejandro himself dedicated this song to his daughter, as the person who illuminates his days, and Camila Cabello to his sister.

Sharks by Ricky Martin

How far would you be able to go for the most important person in your life? Ricky Martin is very clear in his latest single: I would swim with sharks. With a smooth and slow rhythm, it can become the perfect ally for Valentine’s Day.

Miss Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

There is no doubt that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been one of the star couples of last year, completely revolutionizing the world of music and causing a furor with their romantic performances, where passion was on the surface. And all this thanks, precisely, to this song: Miss.

I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston

The soundtrack to the movie The Bodyguard is a full-fledged declaration of love and one of Whitney Houston’s most recognizable songs.

Nothing Else Matters by Metallica

Maybe the ballads of the most rockers are the ones built with the most love. An iconic song by the band that James Heatfield wrote for his wife and that has subsequently been covered on many occasions like Lucie Silvas or Shakira herself. The clearest message impossible: nothing else matters.

Love of my life by Queen

When the title of a song is translated as “love of my life” there is already little to add. A theme drawn directly from the deepest feelings of Freddie Mercury towards Mary Austin, the woman who accompanied him throughout his life and whom he considered her true love, regardless of her open homosexuality.

That you stay with me by Shakira

It was the year 2001 when the Colombian Shakira sang this declaration of love for the first time. A letter in which she doesn’t care about all the bad things that happen around her, as long as the person you love is by your side.

Time of my life, OST of the movie Dirty Dancing

A song that won the Oscar for ‘best original song’ in 1987 and that today is still very current among the most romantic repertoires.